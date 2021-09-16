Shahid Kapoor's stunning wife recently turned up to attend an event by Tanishq and her outfit of the day grabbed our eyeballs. Mira Kapoor has certainly positioned herself as a celebrity name to look up to. She's more than just a star wife and has her own league of endorsements to look after. Being a true blue Delhite, fashion runs in her blood and she rarely misses hitting the bull's eye with her phenomenal choices. Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Kapoor Pens a Heartfelt Message As Daughter Misha Turns 5, Says ‘You Are the Light of Our Lives Sweetheart’.

For her newest fashion outing, Mrs Kapoor picked a stunning electric blue off-shoulder dress from the house of Saaksha & Kinni. It was a chic outfit perfect for evening wear and her thigh-high slit certainly made it look more ravishing. She kept her styling simple and allowed her outfit to do all the talking. While he ditched all her jewellery, she opted for a pair of statement diamond earrings. She rounded off her look with highlighted cheeks, pink lips and nude eye makeup. Mira Rajput Shares a Meme That Has Mom-In-Law Supriya Pathak’s Iconic Dialogue from Khichdi.

Mira Kapoor in Saaksha & Kinni

Mira Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are thoroughly impressed by her choice and think she scored 10/10 for this one, what are your thoughts on the same? Are you as smitten as we are or do you think she could have picked something better? Drop-in your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Mira Kapoor in Saaksha & Kinni - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is pretty No, it is boring

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2021 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).