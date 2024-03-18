Mumbai, March 16: Actors Shruti Haasan, Sara Ali Khan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh brought the glamour quotient to the ramp during the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 as they turned showstoppers for designers Varun Chakkilam, Sakshi Bhati, and Arvind Ampula.

Designer Varun Chakkilam began the day as he presented his collection 'Lenora,' comprising royal outfits with a contemporary twist. The idea behind the collection, which included outfits for men and women, was to celebrate the beauty of light in all its forms. From sarees to lehengas, suits and kurtas to blazers, every piece of work had some unique detail. The colour palette included silver, beige, and white, often accompanied by a touch of pink, violet, and maroon. Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp in an embellished shimmery grey lehenga, in which she didn't feel 'restricted.' "For me, as a person, the most important thing is comfort and being who you are. You should be able to use your clothes to express who you are, but not let them overpower you. What I liked about this outfit is that I got to feel, flow, and move. I didn't feel restricted. I had fun," Sara told reporters at the post-show conference.

According to the actor, people should wear an outfit they feel comfortable in. "I have a film coming up where I'm playing a character from the 1940s era. So it felt good that I got to do something modern for a while. I'll go back to the traditional, vintage looks after this," Sara said, referring to her upcoming period drama Ae Watan Mere Watan.

View Sara Ali Khan's Video From the Lakme Fashion Week Here

Chakkilam's presentation was followed by Bhati, who unveiled her collection of beautifully crafted garments, celebrating the beauty of nature. The young designer's collection, called 'Ember Glow,' had a very different colour palette, including more light pink, blue, green, and white dresses decorated with floral prints and matching accessories. The accessories on each model perfectly complement the entire appearance. Shruti turned muse for Bhatt, walking the ramp in a light grey lehenga featuring floral threadwork. She donned minimal accessories and sported a long, wavy hairstyle that perfectly complemented the entire look.

View Shruti Haasan's Video From the Lakme Fashion Week Here

Ampula's show marked the runway debut of Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh, who walked the ramp in a purple lehenga. The collection, titled 'Whispers of Empires," started with the presentation of red and white combinations, which were soon overtaken by white and green outfits. It further had the combination of purple and yellow, white and yellow, and royal purple. The end had an extension of red attire with floral prints on it.

View Fatima Sana Shaikh's Video From the Lakme Fashion Week Here

About her runway debut, Shaikh told reporters, "I felt really good to walk the ramp; everybody was so supportive. I'm not a model; I'm just an actor. I was fortunate that he gave me the chance to walk in this beautiful garment. I did it for the first time, and that's why it was so special." Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 concluded on March 17.