Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur added sparkle to the luxurious Indian wear as they strutted the ramp for the label Kalki on the ultimate day of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. Donning a fish-cut lehenga with crystals, tassels, and floral motifs, Janhvi looked like she had emerged from a fairy tale when she sashayed the " Inara " showcase by the label. Janhvi Kapoor Lets Her Eyes Do All the Talking in the New Photoshoot For Elle India.

Interacting with IANS, Janhvi shared how the showstopper outfit made her feel. ”The outfit feels like a fairytale, especially with its beautiful handwoven details. Being their muse is an honour, and I'm grateful for this unforgettable experience.” She described her outfit, “I’m wearing a fish-cut lehenga that carries beautiful handcrafted intricate details. It features stunning cut dana, tiki work, and kali embroidery, complemented by crystals, tassels, and floral motifs with a geometric mix.” Director of Kalki, Nishit Gupta, said that it takes “labour of love” from the artisans to make their designs. Pic of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday Cosying Up in Lisbon Goes Viral.

Janhvi Kapoor And Aditya Roy Kapur WalkThe Ramp together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

Gupta shared details about the collection: “Our upcoming collection draws inspiration from the enchanting beauty of nature, the season of cherry blossom, and the magic of florals over a confluence of spring and summer.” Aditya, who flaunted the stunning men’s wear from the label, talked about how its designs resonate with the modern Indian man. He chose to go all black, wearing an achakan with crystals paired with well-tailored pants and a shirt. “The perfectly tailored silhouette I wore and their entire INARA collection was undeniably mesmerising.” He added: “Walking alongside Janhvi was truly a fun experience for me!“

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2024 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).