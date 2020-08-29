It's Michael Jackson's birth anniversary today and his fans all over will continue with the celebration for weeks to comes. Besides his singing prowess and his iconic dance steps, the King of Pop was also a fashion icon of his time. He was rage, a God-like figure for so many. His eccentric fashion choices still continue to inspire our modern-day music artists like Beyonce who has previously adorned a costume very similar to his. MJ was a mania whose worshippers were all over the globe and they continue to admire him till date. Scientists Explain How Michael Jackson Pulled off Gravity-Defying Move, Next To Study Bollywood Actor Mithun Chakraborty's Dance Moves.

Michael's fashion choices were in sync with his artistic persona. His collection wasn't restricted. It was loud, anomalous, crazy and even funky at times. Rather than picking a bespoke piece or settling for something extraordinary, MJ was keen on picking designs from the dressmakers that were artsy, unconventional and yet remarkable. He was always on the lookout for anything that's innovative. His trademark pants, military jackets and even his gloves had to be authentic. He was obsessed with doing something that no one had done before. Michael Jackson Birth Anniversary: Did You Know the Pop Legend Aspired to Star as a Marvel Superhero? Here are More Fascinating Facts About the Legendary Musician.

As the world gets ready to celebrate his birth anniversary, we take a trip down the memory lane to remember some of his iconic fashion moments.

One of Michael Jackson's Most Iconic Looks

Michael Jackson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Not to Miss His Silver Embellished Jacket

Michael Jackson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now You Know the Obsession for Bling Isn't Recent

Michael Jackson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

He's the One Who Made White Tuxedos Famous!

Michael Jackson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Look that's Imitated Even Today

Michael Jackson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All Golden Suit!

Michael Jackson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There Were Days When He Liked Keeping his Appearances Casual

Michael Jackson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Styling an icon like him was a task. MJ's stylists needed to have a vision. A vision to present him as a pop star and a fashion icon at the same time. If fashion says it’s forbidden, I’m going to do it,” Michael wrote in Moonwalk from 1988. His trailblazing choices inspired the fashion industry in many ways and his revolutionary attempts from the 20th century continue to wow the 21st-century folks.

An artist, an icon and also an inspiration - Michael Jackson wore one too many hats and his memories will be etched in his fans' hearts forever.

