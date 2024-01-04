Manhattan, January 4: In a significant development, hundreds of pages of documents related to a lawsuit linked to Jeffrey Epstein have been made public. All throughout the court proceedings Jeffrey Epstein's associates and victims were referred to as John Doe and John Dane. The documents, part of Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, mention several high-profile names including Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, and Stephen Hawking.

Before being unsealed, these names were listed in court papers as variations of J Doe. It’s important to note that not everyone named in the list is accused of wrongdoing. The list includes victims of sexual abuse, witnesses in the litigation, Epstein’s employees, and individuals with a tangential connection to the scandal. Some names were redacted for privacy reasons. Jeffrey Epstein List: Newly Released Unsealed Court Records Reveal Details on Old Sex Abuse Allegations Against Former American Financier.

The documents provide the following details about the list of names:

Prince Andrew: A woman who claimed to be a victim of Epstein alleged that Britain’s Prince Andrew touched her inappropriately at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse in 2001, as per the unsealed court documents. Jimmy Kimmel Threatens To Sue NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Over Jeffrey Epstein List Comment (View Post).

Glenn Dubin: In her deposition, Giuffre stated she had sexual encounters with several prominent figures, including hedge-fund owner Glenn Dubin, former US senator George Mitchell, and former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson. These individuals have previously denied her allegations.

Bill Clinton: The former US president’s name appears more than fifty times throughout the documents. His name may be linked to a 2015 lawsuit filed by Giuffre, an Epstein accuser.

Michael Jackson: A deposition by Johanna Sjoberg, who Maxwell allegedly hired to perform sexual acts on Epstein, claimed that the late musician Michael Jackson was present at Epstein’s Palm Beach estate.

Jean-Luc Brunel: The French modeling agent, who had close ties to Epstein, faced charges of raping underage girls before his death in a Paris jail in 2022. Brunel was accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre among others.

Johanna Sjoberg: Another document revealed that Maxwell approached Johanna Sjoberg to engage in sexual acts with Epstein.

Stephen Hawking: The renowned scientist was mentioned in a “reward” email to Ghislaine Maxwell. He was a guest at a barbecue conference sponsored by Epstein and visited Epstein’s private Caribbean island, Little St James.

Epstein, who allegedly sexually assaulted multiple teenage girls, some as young as 14, committed the crimes at his homes in Manhattan, Palm Beach, Florida, and his private island near St. Thomas. In 2019, federal prosecutors charged him with one count of sex trafficking conspiracy and one count of sex trafficking with underage females.

Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell about a month after being arrested, leading to the charges against him being dropped.

His partner, Maxwell, who was also implicated in the crimes, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted in December 2021. She was accused of assisting Epstein in recruiting and sexually abusing minor girls.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2024 08:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).