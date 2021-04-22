Nicole Bryl's passion, commitment and relentless hard work has helped her emerge as a sought-after skincare entrepreneur and celebrity makeup artist.

A closer look around us will let us know how things have been fast-moving and changing for the better across business industries and fields worldwide. This is definitely a sight to behold looking at how people, through their passion coupled with their commitment and dedication, have been putting immense efforts into getting nearer their desired goals and visions in life. The makeup and beauty industry is one such that has so far welcomed innumerable such talents, who have shown the world what true passion can help people achieve. We came across one such highly driven and high-performing entrepreneur in the beauty and skincare industry named Nicole Bryl, who hails from New York but has undoubtedly made a name for herself across the globe as a sought-after celebrity makeup artist and now even as an entrepreneur with her skincare line named Nicole Bryl® New York.

Ask her if it was difficult for her to transform her flourishing top-tier makeup career into an all-encompassing skincare line and the ace entrepreneur says that it was her hard work that helped her keep moving on her path and revealed that there weren't any free rides. Her grit and her quest to make it huge in her chosen niche required her to have 2 am wakeup calls, working 16 hours a day and rushing from one appointment to the other each on any given day. She also says that she feels she has earned it when she thinks of the lack of sleep for so many decades. Nicole Bryl began at the naive age of five as a child actor and performer; however, makeup was something her heart got hooked on to. At 14 years, she began dabbling in the world of makeup artistry and at 16 years landed up with her first freelance gig; confesses the ace entrepreneur and since then, she has never looked back.

Talking about her transition from being an A-list celebrity makeup artist to becoming an entrepreneur with her own skincare line, Nicole Bryl says that it came very naturally to her. As a makeup artist, she would always craft the right combination of serums for her client's unique skin types, ensuring a perfect base prepared before applying makeup. Nicole Bryl started with making custom formulas for specific clients, which gradually piqued the interest of many. At 42, Nicole Bryl decided to fully jump into entrepreneurship to cater not just to celebs but to others as well in the world with her carefully crafted skincare products. She has invented a golden product that offers proven anti-ageing benefits of Vitamin C. Her signature Facelifting Water is already a huge hit as it is crafted from natural Vitamin C remedy. Today, she has built an empire, creating one of a kind skincare products that bring outstanding skincare benefits to all.

Today Nicole Bryl® New York has become a luxury handcrafted skincare line, which promises to turn back the clock by five years on anyone's skin. As the brand's CEO and Founder, Nicole Bryl now wants to partner with a lab capable of holding the integrity and efficacy that Nicole Bryl New York is known for.