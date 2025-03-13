Holi, the festival of colours, is just around the corner! While it's a time for joy and celebration, the vibrant colours used during Holi can be harsh on your skin. To ensure your skin remains healthy and glowing, follow these pre-Holi skincare tips: Pre and Post Holi Hair Care Tips: This Holi 2025, Learn About These Before and After Hacks To Prevent Hair Damage From Chemicals Used in Colours.

Exfoliate your skin

Exfoliating helps remove dead skin cells, allowing your skin to breathe and reducing the risk of colour absorption. Use a gentle exfoliating scrub or a chemical exfoliant containing alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs) 2-3 days before Holi.

Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize

Moisturizing helps create a barrier between your skin and the colours, making it easier to remove the colours later. Apply a rich moisturizer to your skin, paying special attention to areas that will be exposed to colours, such as your face, neck, and hands.

Apply a pre-colour treatment

Consider applying a pre-colour treatment to your skin, such as a facial oil or serum containing antioxidants and essential fatty acids. This will help protect your skin from damage caused by the colours.

Use sunscreen with high SPF

Holi celebrations often take place outdoors, which means your skin will be exposed to the harsh sun. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with high SPF (at least 30) to protect your skin from UV damage.

Oil your hair

Holi colours can be particularly harsh on your hair, causing dryness and damage. Apply a generous amount of oil to your hair, focusing on the ends, to create a barrier between your hair and the colours.

Protect your nails

Holi colours can stain your nails, making them look dull and discoloured. Apply a clear nail polish or a nail oil to protect your nails from staining.