As the temperature rises, our skin needs extra care to stay healthy and glowing. However, many of us make common skincare mistakes during the summer months that can lead to dryness, irritation, and even premature ageing. Here are five skincare mistakes to avoid during summer: Sunscreen for All Ages: Keep Your Skin Happy and Protected.

1. Not wearing sunscreen

Sunscreen is essential year-round, but it's especially crucial during the summer months when the sun's rays are strongest. Failing to wear sunscreen can lead to sunburn, premature ageing, and even skin cancer. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and apply it daily.

2. Using heavy moisturisers

Thick, heavy moisturisers can clog pores and exacerbate oiliness during the summer. Instead, opt for lightweight, oil-free moisturisers that won't weigh your skin down. Look for products labelled "non-comedogenic" or "oil-free" to ensure they won't clog pores.

3. Not staying hydrated

Summer heat can quickly dehydrate the skin, leading to dryness and irritation. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated from the inside out. You can also use hydrating toners or essences to help lock in moisture.

4. Over-exfoliating

Exfoliating is essential for removing dead skin cells and keeping skin looking bright and radiant. However, over-exfoliating can lead to irritation, especially during the summer months when the skin may be more sensitive. Limit exfoliation to once or twice a week, and choose gentle exfoliants that won't strip the skin of its natural oils.

5. Ignoring lip care

The skin on our lips is delicate and needs extra care during the summer months. Neglecting lip care can lead to dry, chapped lips that are prone to cracking and peeling. Use a lip balm with SPF to protect your lips from the sun and keep them hydrated with a nourishing lip mask or lip scrub.