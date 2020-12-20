Nora Fatehi is known for her terrific dancing skills and ofcourse chic fashion sense. She has never failed to impress the style critics so far and always tries to look edgy. A scroll through her Instagram account and we see many stylish moments of the actress. Recently, Nora attended Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 and boy she spelt gorgeous from head-to-toe on the red carpet. The diva was seen picking a subtle pink gown and looked breathtaking. Her couture was from the house of Marchesa's Resort 2020 collection. Nora Fatehi Has That Shimmy Shimmy Ya Vibe Going With This Twirly Self Portrait Dress!

Elaborating on Fatehi's dress, her strapless floor-sweeping gown consisted of three-tier that made her look like a blossoming flower. Adding to the drama was the light and dark pink tone of the couture. Subtle makeup, matching delicate baubles and curled up hairdo is how she rounded her look. All in all, Nora looked like a modern-day Disney princess. Indeed, that's how you nail it on a red carpet. Nora Fatehi and Sabyasachi Weave a Magical Experience that's Loaded with Oodles of Grace and Tons of Charm (View Pics).

Check Out The Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Here's A Closer Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

What do you think of Nora Fatehi's getup? Yay or nay? As if you ask us, she has definitely scored a 9/10 for her fashionable stint. Meanwhile, Nora was last seen in Guru Randhawa’s song 'Naach Meri Rani' that was loved by fans across. Up next, she will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2020 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).