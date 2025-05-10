Netflix's The Royals is an eight-episode romantic drama starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, set against the backdrop of royal intrigue and modern ambitions. The series boasts an ensemble cast including Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Vihaan Samat, and Dino Morea, with special appearances by Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, and Nora Fatehi – the latter threatening to steal the spotlight despite limited screen time. ‘The Royals’ Season 1 Review: Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter’s Ensemble Netflix Series Is a Royal Bore.

Fatehi’s extended cameo as Princess Ayesha has already gone viral, particularly a sizzling poolside sequence with Khatter. Dressed in a gold bikini top and matching shorts, the dancer-actress displays ample cleavage in this scene opposite a shirtless Khatter. Leaked clips of the scene have set social media ablaze on platforms like Instagram and Reddit since the show’s May 9 premiere.

Watch the Leaked Viral Scene From 'The Royals'

More Pics of Nora Fatehi From 'The Royals'

Nora Fatehi’s Role in 'The Royals' Explained

Fatehi plays Ayesha, a Dhondi family princess and ex-lover of Khatter’s character, Aviraaj. Reintroduced through a ballroom scene orchestrated by Aviraaj’s mother, the pair rekindle briefly before his growing feelings for Sophia (Pednekar) – an entrepreneur transforming his palace into a boutique hotel – derail the reunion. Ayesha returns in the finale, offering pivotal advice to Aviraaj’s sister Jinnie, hinting at her larger role in a potential Season 2.

Watch the Trailer of 'The Royals':

What's 'The Royals' About?

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, The Royals blends romance and family drama as Sophia and Aviraaj navigate love amid financial pressures and dynastic expectations. Created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the series explores the clash between tradition and modernity while the palace’s transformation into a luxury hotel unfolds.

