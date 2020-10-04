Nora Fatehi's stint as the judge on India's Best Dancer may be ending very soon but we are glad for she gave us a reason to keep going. The Dilbar girl of Bollywood charmed her way into our hearts with her stunning style file that included some mighty names like JJ Valaya, Yousef Aljasmi and Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Besides clocking in 17 million followers on Instagram, Nora swirled and strutted in style to keep us engrossed in her one too many fashion appearances that were jaw-dropping and mind-boggling. Nora Fatehi Offers Little Girl Her Next International Music Video on India's Best Dancer (Watch Video).

Nora's new fashion outing sees her decked up in a stunning Sabyasachi creation. His white saree with colourful flower motifs and delicate lace detailing strikes out as a creation that we'd like to own someday. We won't deny but Nora certainly oozed all the royal vibes while giving us an impression if she belongs to some royal family of India! With her elegant pearl necklace and matching earrings, she was able to set a rather refined and regal tone that left us amazed. Nora Fatehi's Like an Oasis in the Desert in her New Photoshoot for Travel+Leisure Magazine (View Pics).

Nora Fatehi in Sabyasachi Saree

Nora Fatehi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sabyasachi has always been our favourite and his creativity is unmatched. He has managed to make us fall in love with his collections time and again and he's definitely a name in our list of most-admired people. Nora's allure when paired with his charming design make for a lethal combination and that's a statement, not a question open for debate.

While we are excited to see Malaika get back in action but we'll definitely miss Nora!

