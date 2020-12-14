What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone?
Smart casuals give off a relaxed, calm, cool, collected and simple vibe. Rana plays with silhouettes and colours that suit his frame with some playful elements. Steal a look at how to perfect the smart casual dress code.
For Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2018, Rana suited up in a glossy grey Raamz creation with a basic black tee, formal shoes, frames, spiffed up hair and signature beard. SamJam: Rana Daggubati Breaks Down As He Opens Up About His Health Conditions, Tells Samantha Akkineni That There Were ‘30 per Cent Chance of Death’.
The CNBC Young Turks Enclave saw Rana layer his basic white shirt - denim vibe with a jacket by Versace. Glossy black shoes, signature beard and glasses completed his look.
A black tee was layered with a suit by Raamz, a wristwatch and signature bearded glam.
An all-black vibe was layered with a checkered blazer by Raamz and a bearded signature look.
A pink shirt - black pant look was layered over with a checkered pink blazer by Raamz. Black glossy shoes, glasses and bearded look completed his vibe.
An all-black look was layered with a brown blazer and finished out with a loafer and bearded glam.
A basic white tee - blue denim basic look was given a pop of bold with an orange jacket by Raamz. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Look Radiant As They Perform Satyanarayan Puja Post Wedding.
Nailing this complicated style and working it to the hilt, Rana Daggubati delights with his simple charm. Here's wishing Rana a fabulous birthday and a continued dapper fashion fabulosity for the future
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).