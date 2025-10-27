As fans eagerly await the re-release of Baahubali: The Epic, the film’s core team director SS Rajamouli, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati came together for a special reunion, revisiting the moments that made the franchise a cinematic landmark. The event, filled with nostalgia and laughter, gave audiences a glimpse into their creative journey and cherished memories from the making of both Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. ‘Bahubali – The Epic’ Teaser Out: Global Fans Express Excitement Over SS Rajamouli and Prabhas’ Blockbuster Action Spectacle, Say ‘This Looks Lit’ (Watch Video)

The makers shared a promo of the reunion, captioned, “The reunion we've all been waiting for. @ssrajamouli, #Prabhas and @ranadaggubati come together to talk about #BaahubaliTheEpic and much beyond! Out very soon! Stay tuned. #BaahubaliTheEpicOn31stOct.”

SS Rajamouli Reveals His Favourite ‘Baahubali’ Scenes

During their candid chat, Rajamouli revealed that the most powerful scene for him was Kattappa preparing to kill Baahubali. “That moment of duty and heartbreak defined the soul of the story,” he said. Another of his favourites was the emotional scene where Baahubali asks Kattappa to look after his mother, Sivagami after his death. ‘Baahubali – The Epic’: S.S. Rajamouli’s Film Set To Hit Theatres on This Date, Director Confirms (View Post)

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati Recall Favourite ‘Baahubali’ Moments

Prabhas fondly remembered shooting the majestic statue sequence and the thrilling horse entry, calling them defining moments in his career. Rajamouli also spoke about the grandeur of Mahishmati and how Devasena, played by Anushka Shetty, being awestruck by the kingdom was one of the film’s most powerful visuals. Rana Daggubati, who played Bhallaladeva, mentioned his silent oath scene, where his blood drips onto the crown, as his personal favourite. Amid the discussion, Prabhas playfully asked Rajamouli to release a scene that never made it to the final films, to which Rana joked, “We trained for it unnecessarily!” Their lighthearted exchange delighted fans and showcased the deep bond they share even years later.

About 'Baahubali: The Epic’

The trio also reflected on how Baahubali revolutionised Indian cinema, setting new benchmarks for storytelling, scale, and technology. With Baahubali: The Epic set to hit theatres on October 31, audiences can expect restored visuals, enhanced sound, and a few surprises in IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, Dolby Cinema and EPIQ formats. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam, promising to take viewers back to the kingdom of Mahishmati like never before.

