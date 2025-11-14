Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan's highly anticipated period drama Kaantha finally arrived in the theatres. The movie helmed by debutant filmmaker Selvamani Selvaraj also features Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati and Samuthirakani in key roles. Kaantha has been released in Telugu along with the Tamil version in the theatres today, November 14, 2025. While fans were excited about its release, their joy was quickly dampened after they found out that the movie had unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Leaked Online: Film Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Pikashow & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Rishab Shetty’s Prequel Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

According to reports, Kaantha has been illegally leaked on Torrent sites such as Movierulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘Kaantha’: Bhagyashri Borse Expresses Gratitude to Team, Calls Dulquer Salmaan a ‘True Nadippu Chakravarthy’ (View Post).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Kaantha’:

More About ‘Kaantha’

Kaantha is set in 1950s Madras and follows a creative clash between an actor (DQ) and a famous filmmaker (Samuthirakani). The movie is 2hours and 43 minutes long and is cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A certificate. Kaantha is produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati under their respective banners Wayfarer Films and Spirit Media.

