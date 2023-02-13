Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani didn't take the current Bollywood route of having intimate wedding celebrations. While their D-day was restricted to having close friends and relatives, they ensured to host a gala reception for their industry friends. The Shershaah couple, after organising a grand reception in Delhi, arrived in Mumbai to celebrate their new life with their industry friends and it was indeed a starry night. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal, all the biggies attended their reception party in style. Sidharth Malhotra–Kiara Advani Wedding Reception: Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and More B-Town Celebs Attend the Event (Watch Videos).

While Disha Patani arrived looking like a bomb in her green separates with a thigh-high slit, other beauties including Kareena and Ananya preferred a stunning saree as their choice of outfit for the night. Bebo obviously chose a Manish Malhotra design for her appearance but Alia picked a Sawan Gandhi attire, much to our surprise. There were so many saree looks for us to seek inspiration from and we have curated the list for your reference as well. So, go ahead and have a look at their stunning avatars. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding Reception Look Is Lit! View Photos of Modern-Day Bride and Groom As They Weave Magic in Monochrome.

Alia Bhatt in Sawan Gandhi

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Manish Malhotra

Kriti Sanon in Manish Malhotra

Raashi Khanna in Premya by Manishii

Ananya Panday

Kajol in Rimple & Harpreet

So, whose saree look did you like the most? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

