Sydney Sweeney’s latest campaign dropped jaws with her “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” ad for American Eagle, launched on July 23. The ad featured the Euphoria star in a denim jacket and her custom ‘Sydney Jean.’ With reactions online, fans are buzzing, but the campaign’s move has everyone talking about a cultural shift. The American Eagle campaign’s throwback vibe, paired with 3D billboards, a Las Vegas Sphere display and more, went massively viral on social media platforms. While some celebrated AE’s ad as nostalgia, not all feedback is glowing. Especially, with the tagline, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.” Many saw the pun as “great genes,” calling it a tone-deaf marketing move. Sydney Sweeney Launches Limited-Edition Men's Soap Made From Her Actual Bathwater With Dr Squatch and the Internet Has Meme-Worthy Reactions!

Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Jeans Ad

AE's Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' Campaign

Sydney Sweeney's AE Campaign

Jaw-Dropping Campaign!

American Eagle's Latest Campaign With Sydney Sweeney

This Is How the Internet Reacted!

