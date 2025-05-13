Since March, Elle Horton has been lighting up TikTok with her vibrant collection of these ultra-trendy, furry characters from the Beijing toy powerhouse Pop Mart International Group Ltd. Starting at just $15 and soaring up to a jaw-dropping $960 for the more elaborate designs, these adorable dolls are capturing hearts everywhere. In one of her fun-filled videos, Elle highlights four delightful keychain-sized Labubus, one dazzling in a sparkly gold cape and another clutching a tiny Coke bottle, bringing a playful twist to her purse collection. “This new hobby definitely hurts my wallet!” she playfully quips. ‘Adult Tummy Time’ Is a Unique Trend Aimed at Improving Posture.

Elle isn't flying solo in this whirlwind of excitement; she's one of countless fans swept up in the latest collectible frenzy. Labubu, with its round furry body, pointed ears, sharp teeth, and cheeky grin, belongs to a captivating franchise of "scary-cute" creatures known as the Monsters. With vibrant colors, unique outfits, and a range of poses, these dolls feature quirky accessories, like Coca-Cola vending machines and even SpongeBob attire!

Now, Labubu mania is a global sensation!

On TikTok, the hashtag #labubu is buzzing with over 1 million posts, where enthusiasts engage in “blind box” reveals, showcase massive hauls from Pop Mart stores, and concoct creative strategies to keep their precious dolls from disappearing from their handbags. Pop Mart is riding high on this wave of popularity—its revenue skyrocketed to a staggering 13 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) in 2024, with Labubus and their monstrous pals contributing nearly 25% of that total! Not to mention popular characters like wide-eyed Molly and goth-like Skullpanda are also stealing the spotlight.

The magic of Labubu began in 2019 when Pop Mart launched these whimsical toys, inspired by the original design from Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung. The real explosion of popularity happened in 2024 when K-pop superstar Lalisa Manobal (Lisa from Blackpink) proudly showcased her Labubu on Instagram, sending sales soaring, particularly in Thailand, where it even became an official tourism mascot!

Almost every Labubu product on Pop Mart’s online store is flying off the virtual shelves. Fans are eagerly counting down to new product drops, with traffic to Pop Mart's U.S. website spiking by 54% when fresh Labubu items are unveiled. The thrill of “blind box” packaging adds an extra layer of excitement as collectors dive into the delightful mystery of what they'll find inside. The hunt for those rare Labubu designs—complete with unique colors and charming expressions—keeps the quest alive, as confirmed by Jennie Liu, executive director at the Yale Center for Customer Insights.

With a growing army of “kidults”—the industry’s playful term for adult collectors—this high demand has sparked a fierce resale market. So, buckle up for this enchanting ride into the whimsical world of Labubu!

