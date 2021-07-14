Shilpa Shetty Kundra is neck-deep in her promotional work for Hungama 2 these days. The actress who is returning to her profession after a brief hiatus is already making headlines with how desirable she's looking in this new Priyadarshan venture. While she's an integral part of the storyline, we are also convinced that she takes her off-screen job equally seriously. A yummy mummy of two, Shetty is still the most eyed girl in Bollywood, courtesy of her tall and lean frame that would put any Victoria's Secret model to shame. Shilpa Shetty Workout and Diet: Here’s the Fitness Secret Behind Bollywood Diva’s Hot and Sculpted Body (Watch Videos).

Shilpa is on a winning streak when it comes to her fashion outings for her movie promotions. After wooing our hearts with her shimmery pants and then an all-yellow Alex Perry dress, Shilpa picked a stunning resort wear look from the house of Shivan & Narresh. She paired her tan coloured skirt with a marron knitted bralette and looked as ravishing as ever. With her highlighted cheeks, soft pink lips curled eyelashes and hair left open in natural curls, she completed her look further. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Like a Ray of Sunshine In her All-Yellow Alex Perry Outfit.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra for Hungama 2 Promotions

Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we certainly can't stop digging her new look, what are your thoughts about the same? Are you as impressed as we are or think it's too simple and boring for her taste? Let us know your views by dropping in your comments on Twitter or simply choosing the desired option from the box below.

Shilpa Shetty in Shivan & Narresh - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is blah

