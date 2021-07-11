Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to start with her promotional work for Hungama 2. While the actress has certainly come a long way since her debut in the industry, the only thing that's constant is her delightful fashion shenanigans. Right from the time she entered the industry to the current one, Shetty has always been a name to admire. She's a fashion maverick who rarely disappoints in this department. Recently when the Shut Up And Bounce girl stepped out for one of her appearances, she looked mesmerising in her all-yellow look. Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty Do the Yoga Headstand or Sirsasana to Motivate Fans (View Pics and Video).

Ace fashion stylist, Mohit Rai took to his Instagram account to share pictures of Kundra's newest fashion outing. Shilpa picked an all-yellow Alex Perry outfit for the occasion and she paired it with matching strappy heels. While her styling was otherwise simple, she emphasised a lot on her jewellery. With a blue sapphire neckpiece and one too many finger rings, she dazzled literally!

Shilpa also had subtle makeup to go with her look of the day. With curled eyelashes, contoured cheeks, red lips and hair left open, she styled it aptly. Shilpa Shetty Slays in Pink Designer Ensemble, Says ‘Go Pink When You Feel Blue’ (See Pics).

Hungama 2 directed by Priyadarshan also stars Meezan Jaffery and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The movie is set to have an OTT premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

