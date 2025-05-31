Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti is an annual event that is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Rajmata Ahilyabai Holkar. Born on May 31, 1725 in the village of Chondi in Maharashtra to a Marathi Hindu family, she was one of the most revered and popular rulers in Indian history. Ahilyabai Holkar was the Rajamata and later the ruling queen of Indore within the Maratha Empire. She established Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh as the seat of the Holkar Dynasty. Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti 2025 falls on Saturday, May 31. Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti is observed primarily in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, especially in Indore, which flourished under her rule. In this article, let’s know more about the significance of the annual event. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti 2025 Date

Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti 2025 falls on Saturday, May 31.

Ahilyabai Holkar: All You Need to Know

In Indian history, Ahilyabai Holkar is renowned for good governance, social welfare, and humanitarian work along with religious, educational, and cultural advancements. Widowed at a young age, she rose to power and became the ruler after the death of her father-in-law, Malhar Rao Holkar. She contributed to the growth of Indian architecture through the commission of various temples, Ghats, and Dharmshalas.

Ahilyabai Holkar is also remembered for promoting activities including repair and additions to several famous temples such as Kashi Viswanath Mandir at Varanasi, Gouri Somnath Mandir at Chola and the construction of the famous Dashashwamedh Ghat at Banaras.

After the deaths of her husband Khanderao Holkar, father-in-law Malhar Rao Holkar, and son Male Rao Holkar, Ahilyabai undertook the affairs of the Holkar dynasty. She defended Indore against invasions and led armies into battle, with her brother-in-law Tukoji Rao Holkar serving as her military commander. On the day of Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti, people pay tributes, organise cultural programs, and public events in her memory.

Ahilyabai Holkar transformed Indore into a progressive city, and build industries and universities. The government of India issued a stamp on 25 August 1996 in celebration of the 200th death anniversary. The Indore airport is named after Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2025 05:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).