Aja Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day of Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, it will be observed on August 23, Tuesday. Aja Ekadashi is also known as Annada Ekadashi. This year, it will begin at 3.35 am on August 22, Monday and will continue till 6.06 am on August 23, Tuesday. Therefore, the devotees fasting on Aja Ekadashi will be observing the fast on August 23, Tuesday. As you observe Aja Ekadashi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as greetings for the day. Ekadashi 2022 Dates, Tithi & Shubh Muhurat: From Pausha Putrada Ekadashi to Devutthana Ekadashi, All the Auspicious Dates This Year.

People wake up early and have a bath before sunrise on this day. They start their day by offering fruits and flowers along with their prayers to Lord Vishnu. The devotees who fast on this day refrain from having food and water. The next day, on dwadashi, they offer food and donation to Brahmins and then have their own meal. Here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to your friends and family as greetings for Aja Ekadashi 2022.

Aja Ekadashi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aja Ekadashi Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

It is believed that people who fast on this day are protected from their sins by Lord Vishnu. They extend their wishes and greetings to their loved ones by sending images of Lord Vishnu on various social media platforms. You can download these images and wallpapers and send as greetings to one and all on this auspicious day. Wishing everyone Happy Aja Ekadashi 2022!

