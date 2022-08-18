Aja Ekadashi is celebrated on the eleventh day of the Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapada month. The Aja Ekadashi Vrat is considered very auspicious, as it is believed that keeping fast on this day protects the person from all sins. Aja Ekadashi is considered to be very dear to Lord Vishnu, who is worshipped on this holy day. Aja Ekadashi 2022 Tithi will begin on August 22, Monday and will go on till August 23, Tuesday. Devotees observe fast to attain salvation, inspiring them to control their desires and senses. There are 24 Ekadashis in a year and Aja Ekadashi is the one observed during the Bhadrapada Masa. Aja Ekadashi is also known as Ananda Ekadashi. Learn about the Aja Ekadashi 2022 date and puja timings for the festive celebrations. From shubh muhurat to vrat vidhi to significance, know all about Ananda Ekadashi below.

When is Aja Ekadashi 2022? Shubh Muhurat & Puja Timings of Ananda Ekadashi

According to Panchang, Aja Ekadashi 2022 will be observed on August 23, Tuesday. The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 3.35 am on August 22, Monday and ends at 6.06 am on August 23, Tuesday. The Nirjala fast or the Aja Ekadashi Vrat 2022 will be kept on August 23. The strict fast can be broken on the Dwadashi Tithi, as it is considered auspicious and holy. Breaking fast is called Ekadashi Parana. Thus, devotees will be able to conduct Ekadashi Parana on August 24, Wednesday. The time for Aja Ekadashi Vrat Parana is between 5.55 am and 8.30 am on August 24. It is also believed that one should not wait for Trayodashi Tithi to break the fast. From Puja Vidhi to Fasting Rituals, Auspicious Things to Do to Celebrate the Day

Aja Ekadashi Vrat Vidhi and Significance

Every Ekadashi Vrat takes place for three days when devotees are expected to observe a stringent fast without consuming food and water during the Vrat. According to Hindu culture, following the religious fast helps people to walk on the path of salvation and dharma. Lord Vishnu blesses the devotees with happiness and prosperity by removing all their lives' problems and negatives. Devotees who keep Aja Ekadashi Vrat are able to get rid of all the sins and miseries of their lives. One should not have the evening meal after taking lunch on Dashami to ensure that no food remains in their stomachs the next day. Fasting involves waking up early in the morning and wearing fresh clothes. Various slokas, aartis and kathas are read to worship Lord Vishnu on this day. Seasonal fruits and flowers are offered to the deity, along with basil lentils. Ananda Ekadashi Vrat is broken only after sunrise. The consumption of all types of grains is avoided during the fasting period. August 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Muharram, Ganesh Chaturthi: Check All Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month

Happy Aja Ekadashi Vrat 2022! Pray to Lord Vishnu and celebrate the religious occasion in the most traditional way. May you get all the happiness and peace you need with special blessings being bestowed on you by God.

