Akshaya Navmi 2022 will be observed on Wednesday, November 2nd. It is observed on Shukla Navami day during Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. Akshaya Navmi is also known as Amla Navmi and it falls two days before Dev Uthani Ekadashi. As the name Akshaya suggests, it is auspicious to do charitable and devotional activities on this day as it would benefit the person not only in this life but also in the next incarnations.

It is believed that Satya Yuga began on this day hence it is also known as Satya Yugadi and is a very auspicious day for all kinds of Daan Punya activities. On this day, thousands of devotees circumambulate the twin town of Mathura Vrindavan to earn the maximum and never diminishing Punya on the auspicious day of Satya Yugadi. Therefore many people go for the parikrama of Mathura Vrindavan on this day.

According to Hindu tradition, the Amla tree is worshipped on this day, therefore it is also known as Amla Navmi. In West Bengal, this day is also known as Jagaddhatri Puja and the goddess of Satta, Jagaddhatri is worshipped.

