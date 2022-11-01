Akshaya Navami 2022 will be celebrated on November 02. This annual Hindu observance is celebrated on the Navami tithi during the dark phase of Karthik month, according to the Hindu calendar. Observed two days before Dev Uthani Ekadashi, Akshaya Navami is also known as Satya Yugadi, as it is believed that the Satya Yuga began on this day. As we prepare to celebrate Akshaya Navami 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate Akshaya Navami, Akshaya Navami Puja Vidhi and Muhurat and more. Akshaya Navami 2022 Wishes: Share Amla Navami Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and Satya Yugadi Images and HD Wallpapers on This Auspicious Day.

When is Akshaya Navami 2022?

Akshaya Navami 2022 will be celebrated on November 02. The Navami Tithi Begins at 23:04 on November 01, 2022, and will go on till 21:09 on November 02, 2022. Akshaya Navami is believed to be as significant as Akshaya Tritiya. While Akshaya Tritiya marks the day that the Treta Yuga was started, Akshaya Navami revolves around the beginning of the Satya Yuga.

The puja during Akshaya Navami will be conducted during the Purvahna Time. Akshaya Navami Purvahna Time - 06:39 to 12:22

Significance of Akshaya Navami

Akshaya Navami is celebrated two days prior to the observance of Dev Uthani Ekadashi. It is believed that Akshaya Navami is significant. The circumambulation (Parikrama) of Mathura-Vrindavan on this day is believed to be very auspicious. Many Hindus believe that offering prayers and doing the Akshaya Navami Puja Muhurat can help people appease the almighty and attain moksha.

We hope that Akshaya Navami 2022 celebrations fill your life with all love, light and happiness. Happy Akshaya Navami 2022!

