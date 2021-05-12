Akshaya Tritiya 2021 is on May 14 and the day is believed to be quite auspicious and generally regarded as a swell time to invest in gold or silver. Akshaya Tritiya widely celebrated by Hindus is viewed as a day that brings tremendous good luck, hence investing in precious metal on this day will go a long way in sustaining that luck. And let's face it: we could do with a bit of luck as a second wave of COVID-19 sweeps through the nation. So amid the lockdown, we bet folks around the country are wondering how to buy gold.

Each year, when Akshaya Tritiya rolls around, folks from around the country swarm jewellery stores by the horde. It wouldn't be a stretch to say it is one of the busiest and lucrative days for jewellery stores in India. This year due to the pandemic and the lockdown that followed suit, jewellery stores have been shuttered to customers. However, there is no need to fret because jewellers have bypassed the need for physical presence in stores and ventured into online markets. This isn't precisely their first rodeo with virtual sales. Last year, the country was in a similar predicament - nationwide wide lockdown - when Akshaya Tritiya - the day that is said to bring wealth and prosperity - came calling in April. People were banished to their homes, so, jewellers opened up an online portal so a lockdown wouldn't impinge the celebration and in extension gold sales. Here are few ways you can buy gold amid the pandemic and lockdown.

Buy Gold From Jewellers On Online Portals

With physical stores closed amid lockdown, many jewellers have taken the online route to focus on Akshaya Tritiya demand for gold. Jewellers like Tanishq will meet the Akshaya Tritiya gold demand through its e-commerce platform. Malabar Gold and Kalyan Jewellers will also cater to the customer's needs during Akshaya Tritiya. What's more, they also provide great discounts on online purchases. Last year, Tanishq offered their customers with 10% discount to encourage sales. So keep an eye out for great discounts, peeps.

Purchase Now and Take Home Later

Since in parts of the country, the movement of goods is restricted, jewellers are also providing the customer of buying their gold now and taking it home on a later date when the lockdown is lifted. this option enables people to still buy gold on the same day as Akshay Tritiya so tenets of the concept of the festival - luck, wealth, prosperity - are still adhered to.

Buy Gold on Digital Platforms

In 2017, Paytm, India’s largest mobile payment & commerce platform, partnered with MMTC-PAMP, and began selling digital gold on their app. They are still catering to the needs of the customers through their app.

Invest In Gold Bonds From Exchanges

Investing in gold bonds is considered to be one of the most sound investments. You can buy tonnes worth of gold in each tranche, in paper or digital forms from the stock exchanges: BSE and NSE. This Akshaya Tritiya is certainly one of the most auspicious times to buy gold, as it was reported Gold price today is down by near 4.39 percent from its opening price of ₹50,180 in 2021. However, the price of gold doesn't stay down for long. It is expected to go up. So it's a great time to buy low and sell high, people.

We hope the above ways come in handy when you plan to buy gold on this auspicious festival. Speaking of auspicious, we cannot do away with the importance of buying gold adhering to the auspicious timings. So while we do know Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Friday, May 14, the best time to purchase gold as per Drik Panchang is from 5:38 am on May 15 to 5:30 am on May 15!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2021 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).