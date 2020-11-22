It is time for auspicious festival and Hindus across the nation are gearing up for Akshaya Navami, also called Amla Navami. The significant occasion falls on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar, every year. Amla Navami 2020 is on November 23, and there are auspicious timings set to worship Amla (Indian gooseberry) tree and seek blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. So what is the Subh Puja Muhurat? In this article, we bring you Amla Navami 2020 date, puja muhurat, shubh tithi, history, significance, vidhi and more to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami.

Amla Navami 2020 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Amla Navami is observed on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is marked two days before Dev Uthani Ekadashi. According to Drikpanchang, Akshaya Navami or Amla Navami 2020 is on November 23. The Akshaya Navami Purvahna time is from 7:00 am to 12:17 pm. The Navami Tithi begins at 12:21 pm on November 22 and ends on November 23, at 2:02 pm.

Amla Navami: History, Significance and Puja Vidhi

The day of Akshaya Navami is equally important as Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed that Satya Yuga began on the day of Akshaya Navami and hence the festival day is also called Satya Yugadi. Akshaya Navami is considered significant for all sorts of Daan-Punya (charities) activities. Why do Hindus worship Amla tree on this day? It is believed that Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva inhabit Amla on the day of Amla Navami. Worshipping Amla tree maintains health and prosperity.

Legends also suggest that it was Goddess Lakshmi who started the practice of worshipping and eating food under Amla tree on Amla Navami. Devotees take a bath in the morning and clean the place where Amla tree is located. They offer water and milk to the tree, and after the puja, worshipers wrap cotton around the tree and perform the circumambulation. In West Bengal, the same day of Amla Navami is celebrated as Jagaddhatri Puja, when the Goddess Jagatdhatri is worshipped. The festival of Akshaya Navami is ended with amla aarti to seek blessings from the god for the family’s happiness and prosperity.

