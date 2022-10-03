With the start of the auspicious festival of Navratri, different Indian states celebrate a variety of traditions and customs that have been observed for ages. One of the widely celebrated rituals of South India is Ayudha Puja which is mainly observed in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. The festival falls on the ninth day of Navratri, popularly regarded as part of the Dussehra. This year Maha Navami falls on 4 October, followed by Dussehra, which will be marked on Wednesday, 5 October. The observance is also called Shastra Puja or Astra Puja when folks worship and revere the objects and equipment related to their respective professions and livelihood. The meaning of the holy occasions is literally translated to "worship of instruments". According to the traditional Hindu calendar, Ayudha Puja 2022 date is Tuesday, 4 October. Dussehra 2022 Date & Ravan Dahan Time: When Is Vijay Muhurat? Know Significance, Rituals, Traditions and Celebrations Related to Vijayadashami.

Ayudha Puja 2022 Navami Tithi

According to Drik Panchang, Ayudha Puja 2022 Navami Tithi will begin at 4:37 PM on 3 October and end on 4 October at 2:20 PM.

Ayudha Puja Tradition & Significance

Ayudha Puja is meant to pay reverence to all the non-living instruments and tools that are integral to everyday life. The tradition in modern India is observed as Vahana Puja, when folks decorate their vehicles with garlands, mango leaves, banana saplings and vermillion. The automobiles are then worshipped by performing Vahana Puja. Some families also decorate a white pumpkin with vermillion and turmeric and smash it in front of the vehicle as a custom to eliminate all sorts of evils. All the commonly used mundane tools like kitchen equipment, pins, blades, scissors, and spanners, as well as large appliances such as computers and machinery, are offered prayers on this day.

Distinct states across India celebrate Shastra Puja by following different traditions. In the North Eastern states of the country, the observance is called Maha Navami, while in Odisha, the day is called Astra Puja. Then there are devotees who pay reverence to Devi Saraswati, Goddess Lakshmi and Maa Parvati. All in all, the main focus of the Hindu festival is to honour the instruments, whether or not they are used in day-to-day life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2022 01:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).