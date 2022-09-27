Maha Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashwin. Maha Navami 2022 will be observed on October 4. It is believed that Goddess Durga killed the demon king Mahishasura after nine nights of battle, which is celebrated as Vijayadashami on the next day after Maha Navami to mark the victory of good over evil. Devotees worship all nine forms of Goddess Durga during the nine-day festival of Sharad Navratri 2022 and on Navami, the goddess is worshipped as Mahishasuramardini. It is celebrated as the fourth and final day of Durga Puja before Vijayadashami and Durga Visarjan. As you prepare to celebrate Maha Navami 2022, learn about the date, Ayudha Puja, shubh muhurat and the significance of this auspicious festival. Durga Puja 2022 Dates in Kolkata: When Is Subho Sasthi, Maha Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami? Get Day-Wise Pujo Chart and Full Calendar.

When is Ayudha Puja?

Also known as Shastra Puja and Astra Puja, Ayudha Puja is done on Navami Tithi and was historically performed to worship weapons. In its modern form, it has become a Vahana Puja where people worship their vehicles with garlands and vermillion. In South India, it is a day when craftsmen worship their tools and instruments. The Puja Muhurat for Ayudha Puja is given below as per Drik Panchang.

Ayudha Puja on Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Ayudha Puja Vijaya Muhurat - 02:26 PM to 03:14 PM

Duration - 00 Hours 48 Mins

Maha Navami 2022 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Maha Navami in 2022 will be celebrated on October 4. Depending on the starting time of Navami Tithi on the previous day, Maha Navami Puja and Upavas can be done on Ashtami Tithi too. It is a rule that if Ashtami and Navami merge before Sanyakal on Ashtami Tithi, then Ashtami Puja and Navami Puja including Sandhi Puja are performed on the same day. Sandhi Puja is done when Ashtami Tithi ends and Navami Tithi begins. For 2022, Navami Tithi begins at 4.37 pm on October 3 and ends at 2.20 pm on October 4. Maha Navami begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja. A significant ritual during Durga Puja is Navami Homa, which is performed at the end of Navami Puja.

Significance of Maha Navami

On this auspicious occasion, Maa Shakti is worshipped as Mahishasuramardini. It is believed that the ninth day or Navami is the last day before Maa Durga was triumphant over evil by defeating demon king Mahishasura. This is also why Maha Navami is believed to be the eve of new beginnings. Since this is also the time when Goddess Durga is believed to visit earth from Kailash Parbat, devotees prepare to welcome the goddess with utmost zeal by worshipping Maa Durga idols in pandals and feasting to celebrate Mahishasuramardini.

In West Bengal and many other parts of India, the last day of Durga Puja is celebrated in a grand way with devotees preparing Bhog for Maa Durga in pandals and organising cultural events to appease the goddess. It is believed that the goddess showers her blessings on all devotees during the time of her stay on earth. Subho Maha Navami 2022 to everyone!

