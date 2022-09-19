Gregorian September and October are overloaded with many holy observances, especially for the Hindu community. According to the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar, the seventh month of Ashwin begins on the new moon after the autumn equinox. The period also commemorates the end of Ramlila and remembers Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. This festival is known as Dussehra which is widely celebrated in the northern, central and western states. Synonymously in the southern, eastern, northeastern, and some northern states of India, the festival is marked as Vijayadashami, which is celebrated to mark the end of Durga Puja. The holy event commemorates the triumph of Goddess Shakti over the demon Mahishasura to restore and protect the values of Dharma. Dussehra 2022 falls on Wednesday, Oct 05. Continue reading to know more about Vijay Muhurat, Ravan Dahan's Time and everything significant about the grand Hindu festival. 5 Easy and Scrumptious Dishes to Gorge on This Festive Occasion of Vijayadashmi.

Ravan Dahan Time & Vijay Muhurat

Check out Ravan Dahan's timing, Vijay Muhurat, Dashami Tithi and Shravana Nakshatra for Vijayadashmi 2022 as per Drik Panchang below.

Dashami Tithi Begins - 02:20 PM on Oct 04, 2022

Vijay Muhurat - 02:26 PM to 03:13 PM on Oct 4

Dashami Tithi Ends - 12:00 PM on Oct 05, 2022

Shravana Nakshatra Begins - 10:51 PM on Oct 04, 2022

Shravana Nakshatra Ends - 9:15 PM on Oct 05, 2022

Vijayadashami Traditions & Significance

The festival of Vijayadashami celebrates the victory of good over evil on the tenth day of the Hindu month of Ashwin. Each region in India observes the day by following various customs that have been followed for ages. In some parts, people mark Vijayadashmi by taking out a procession of clay statues of Maa Durga, Devi Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartikeya and Lord Ganesha to immerse them in a water reservoir. The rallies are accompanied by a lot of pomp, music and chants. The Dasara celebration also involves burning Ravana's effigies with fireworks that symbolise the destruction of evil. Colourful exhibitions and various local fairs are organised at many places in India. The holiday also acts as a sign to start the preparation of another major festival Diwali which falls twenty days after Vijayadashmi.

