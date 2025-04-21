Baba Garia, or Garia Puja is an important religious festival celebrated in the northeastern state of Tripura with great fervour and enthusiasm. This festival is held for the seven days and night in the month of Boishakh Bisi-kwtal which corresponds to the month of April in the Gregorian calendar. Garia Puja is celebrated to worship Lord Garia, who is known as the lord of the household. The special festival of Baba Garia is also known by various names such as Buisu, Bihu, Busy, Boisabi, Sangrain. Baba Garia 2025 falls on Monday, April 21. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

On this day, a bamboo pole which symbolises the deity of livestock and wealth is worshipped with great devotion and devotees offer flowers and garlands to the deity.

Baba Garia 2025 Date

Baba Garia 2025 falls on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Baba Garia Significance

Baba Garia is an important annual festival of Tripura that holds great cultural and religious significance for people of the state. The festival of Garia Puja lasts for a period of seven days. It begins on the last day of the Chaitra month and ends on the seventh day of the Vaisakha month. In Garia puja, devotees sacrifice chicken for ritual purpose in the Tripuri community. All kokborok speaking tribes and Halam tribes worship their supreme God Baba Garia for prosperity and well-being.

The Jamatia Tribe have a unique mass celebration of Garia puja at the State level. It is a seven-day festival to honour the deity Baba Garia. During this time, the Goria dance is a major attraction. People of the state celebrate this festival with great vigour, they chant religious hymns and songs and hold dance performances.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).