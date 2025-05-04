Bagalamukhi Jayanti is an annual Hindu occasion dedicated to Goddess Bagalamukhi, who is the eighth of the ten Mahavidya Goddesses and belongs to the Shri Kula. According to the Hindu calendar, Bagalamukhi Jayanti is celebrated every Vaishakha Shukla Ashtami. This year, Bagalamukhi Jayanti 2025 falls on Monday, May 5, 2025. Goddess Bagalamukhi is also known by several other names, like Goddess Peetambara and Brahmastra. Baglamukhi Jayanti Wishes in Bengali: WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and Greetings To Share in Honour of Pitambara Maa.

The name Bagalamukhi is the combination of ‘Bagala’ and ‘Mukhi’, where Bagala is a distortion of the original Sanskrit root Valga, meaning bridle, the headgear used to control a horse. Hence, Bagalamukhi means the Goddess who has the power to control enemies. Due to her powers, she is also known as the Devi of Stambhana. In this article, let’s learn more about Bagalamukhi Jayanti's 2025 date, Bagalamukhi Jayanti's 2025 timings, and the significance of the annual Hindu occasion. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year

Bagalamukhi Jayanti 2025 Date

Bagalamukhi Jayanti 2025 falls on Monday, May 5, 2025.

Bagalamukhi Jayanti 2025 Timings

Bagalamukhi Jayanti Ashtami Tithi begins at 07:18 on May 04 and ends at 07:35 on May 05, 2025.

Bagalamukhi Jayanti Significance

Bagalamukhi Jayanti holds great religious importance among the Hindu community. Bagalamukhi Sadhana is done to defeat and paralyse the enemy. She is also worshipped to win the court cases and to get success in all sorts of competitions.

As per legends, a huge storm erupted over Earth which threatened to destroy the whole of the creation. Following this, all the Gods assembled in the Saurashtra region and prayed to the Goddess. When appeased by the prayers of the Gods, Goddess Bagalamukhi emerged from the Haridra Sarovara and calmed down the storm. Hence, this day holds great significance in the Hindu community.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

