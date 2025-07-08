Bhauma Pradosh Vrat or Bhaum Pradosh Vrat is an auspicious occasion that is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Pradosh Vrat falls twice a month during Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. On this sacred day, devotees observe fast and perform puja to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In July 2025, Bhaum Pradosh Vrat falls on two days, first on Tuesday, July 8 which is during the Shukla Trayodashi in Ashadha month and second on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, which falls on Krishna Trayodashi in Shravana month. When Will Shravan Maas 2025 Begin in Maharashtra? Know Sawan Mahina Start and End Dates, Rituals and Significance.

As Pradosh Vrat occurs twice a month, i.e. on the 13th day (Trayodashi) of Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha, Bhauma Pradosh Vrat only happens when Trayodashi coincides with a Tuesday. In this article, let’s know more about Bhauma Pradosh Vrat 2025 date and the significance of the auspicious Hindu occasion. Sawan 2025 Festivals Full List: Nag Panchami, Raksha Bandhan and More, Check Dates of the Auspicious Hindu Festivals Celebrated in Maharashtra During Shravan Maas.

Bhauma Pradosh Vrat 2025 Dates

Bhauma Pradosh Vrat 2025 falls on two days – July 8 and July 22, both being Tuesdays.

Bhauma Pradosh Vrat Rituals

Devotees observe a strict or partial fast from sunrise to sunset on the day of Bhauma Pradosh Vrat

Special prayers and offerings like bel patra, milk, dhatura, sandalwood, etc are made to Lord Shiva during Pradosh Kaal.

Reciting the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra, Om Namah Shivaya, or other Shiva Stotras on this day is considered auspicious.

Many devotees attend special evening aartis and abhishekams at Shiva temples on this auspicious day

As per religious beliefs, it is said that donating food, clothes, or money to the needy is considered auspicious.

Bhauma Pradosh Vrat Significance

Bhauma Pradosh Vrat is a significant Hindu observance that falls on a Tuesday. This day is called Bhauma in Sanskrit as Tuesday is ruled by the planet Mars or Mangal. This vrat is observed during the Pradosh Kaal, which is the twilight period just after sunset, typically between 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, depending on local sunset time. When Pradosh Vrat falls on a Tuesday, it is called Bhauma Pradosh and is considered especially powerful for removing debts, granting good health, resolving land/property disputes and more.

