The auspicious month of Sawan Maas, also known as Shravan, is almost here. The Hindu month dedicated to Lord Shiva marks the fifth month of the solar year. Each day during this month is significant for worshipping Mahadev, and devotees perform prayers and Vedic rituals in Lord Shiva's temples to seek his blessings. Sawan 2025 begins on July 11 and concludes on August 16 in North India as per the Purnimanta calendar. Meanwhile, in Maharashtra and other Southern regions, Shravan Maas 2025 begins on July 25 and ends on August 23. The month of Sawan has a list of festivals observed by devotees across India. Nag Panchami, Dahi Handi and Raksha Bandhan—to name a few. In this article, we bring you, Sawan, 2025 festivals' full list that includes the dates of important Hindu festivals that are celebrated in Maharashtra during Shravan Maas.

The Hindu calendar follows two methods to mark the lunar month. Shravana is the fifth lunar month in the Hindu calendar. In one, the lunar month is marked from Purnima to Purnima (known as the Purnimanta calendar), and in the other, the lunar month is marked from Amavasya to Amavasya (known as the Amanta calendar). The primary reason for the different start dates of Shravan between northern India and Maharashtra lies in the lunar calendar each region follows. While North India follows the Purnimanta calendar, Maharashtra and other southern regions follow the Amanta calendar.

Sawan Maas 2025 Dates

Sawan 2025 begins on July 11 and concludes on August 16 in North India as per the Purnimanta calendar. In Maharashtra and other Southern regions, Shravan Maas 2025 begins on July 25 and ends on August 23.

Sawan Somwar 2025 Dates in Maharashtra

July 28, 2025: First Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 4, 2025: Second Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 11, 2025: Third Shravan Somwar Vrat

August 18, 2025: Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat

Sawan 2025 Festivals in Maharashtra

Hariyali Teej: July 27

Madhushravani Tritiya: August 3 to August 15

Durva Ganapati Vrat: July 28

Nag Panchami: July 29

Kalki Jayanti: July 30

Varalakshmi Vrat: August 8

Rig Shravani: July 11 to August 9

Narali Purnima: August 9

Raksha Bandhan: August 9

Sri Krishna Jayanti: August 16

Dahi Handi and Gopalkala: August 17

Sawan Maas is dedicated to devotion and revering the divine. Shravan is the first month of the Chaturmas period, which consists of four months—Sawan, Bharapada, Ashwin and Kartik. During this period, Lord Vishnu enters Yoga Nidra (a state of deep meditation) and Lord Shiva takes care of the entire creation. Devotees follow rituals and engage in devotion and worship to seek blessings from Lord Shiva.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2025 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).