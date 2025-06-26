Shravan Maas, also known as Sawan is one of the holiest and most auspicious months per the Hindu calendar. Sawan maas is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. This month usually falls during the monsoon season, which is filled with devotion, fasting, and prayers. It is believed that celebrating Sawan Maas helps bring peace, spiritual growth, and blessings from Shiva into your life. The Sawan month is not just about performing rituals. It is also about cleansing the mind and soul and spreading positivity. However, Shravan in Maharashtra is observed on different dates as compared to the North India. In this article, we bring you Shravan Maas 2025 start and end dates in Maharashtra, Sawan Mahina rituals and significance to worship Lord Shiva during the holy month. Sawan (Shravan) 2025 Start and End Dates: When Does Sawan Maas Start? Sacred Rituals, Traditions, Spiritual Significance and Other Details Related To Holy Month Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Shravan 2025 Start and End Dates in Maharashtra

While Sawan mass 2025 will begin on July 11 and end on August 9 for the northern parts of India, Shravan 2025 in Maharashtra will start on July 25 and end on August 23.

Why Shravan Dates in Maharashtra Differ Than North India?

The primary reason for Shravan's different start and end dates between northern India and Maharashtra lies in the lunar calendar each region follows. North India follows the Purnimanta calendar, and the month ends with a full moon. On the other hand, Maharashtra follows the Amanta calendar, where the month ends with the new moon. This results in a difference of about two weeks in Shravan's start and end dates.

Sawan Mahina Rituals

The Sawan month holds deep spiritual significance in Hindu culture. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva. During the Sawan month, devotees show their deep devotion to Lord Shiva. They offer prayers, keep the fast, and perform all essential rituals, especially on Mondays, known as Shravan Somwar. Sawan Somvar Vrat 2025 Recipes: From Sabudana Khichdi to Sabudana Vada, Delicious Recipes To Prepare While Observing Fast During Shravan Maas (Watch Videos).

Sawan Mahina Significance

It is believed that Lord Shiva consumed the poison when the Samudra Manthan took place. The reason behind this is to save the world, as that symbolises his role as the world's protector. Also, during the monsoon season, the Sawan month falls every year, representing renewal and purity. Shravan month is considered the perfect time for inner cleansing and divine connection.

It is believed that any devotee who worships Lord Shiva during this month will be blessed. They will surely get prosperity, good health, marital bliss, and spiritual growth from Lord Shiva. But you must ensure that all the rituals are done with pure devotion.

