It's the observance of Bhoot Chaturdashi today! Also commonly called as Narak Chaturdashi, it is observed in the state of West Bengal. It falls on the same day as Kali Chaudas, which is symbolic day of the victory of good over evil. This year Bhoot Chaturdashi is being celebrated on November 14. The Kali Chaudas Puja is also called as Bhoot Puja, as it is believed that spirits of the dead come to visit their families on this night. On this day, people exchange messages and photo of Goddess Kali Maa with one another and pass on greetings of Narak Chaturdashi. It is a significant day, as it marks the auspisious occasion of Choti Diwali in other parts of the country. But there is a differnce between these two festive observances. So other than sending Happy Diwali greetings and quotes to their loved ones, people also send messages and images for Bhoot Chaturdashi. For this significant occasion, we have got you a collection of Narak Chaturdashi greetings and Choti Diwali messages, Kali Chaudas photos and Bhoot Chaturdashi images and wallpapers.

The day of Bhoot Chaturdashi observance is often dubbed as India's Halloween celebrations, given its connection to the dead spirits. As per the legends, on this night, the veil between two worlds is thin and on the dark night, the souls of the deceased come down to visit their near and dear ones. So people light up 14 diyas and lit up every corner of their home. Along with the traditional Puja, sending out wishes and messages is part of every festive occasion. So we have brought you a collection of Bhoot Chaturdashi wallpapers, Facebook photo, Kali Maa pictures and images which are available for free download.

Bhoot-Chaturdashi-2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Bhoot Chaturdashi ki Shubhkamnayein

Bhoot-Chaturdashi messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Bhoot-Chaturdashi 2020

Kali Chaudas 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Kali Puja 2020

Bhoot Chaturdashi images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads:

Kali Chaudas 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Kali Chaudas 2020

We hope our collection of free to download messages and images help you to send out the greetings for this day. On the day of Bhoot Chaturdashi, there is a special preparation of food with leafy vegetables. Kids are also involved in the cooking process to keep them busy at home. In rural areas, there was a belief that tantriks kidnap the children and take them for black magic. We wish all our readers greetings of Kali Puja. Have a happy and safe Diwali celebration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2020 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).