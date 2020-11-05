India, the land of festivals is now gearing up for yet another occasion, which is slated to be observed on November 14, 2020. Diwali or Deepavali is one of the biggest festivals in India, and different traditions, rituals are associated with it. The festival is centred on the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and coincides with Kali Puja, which is mainly celebrated in the eastern part of the country. On this day, Maa Kali, is worshipped. Marked during the same time, both the festivals are traditionally different. On the one hand, we have the festival of lights; on the other, people worship the fearless and destroyer of evil forces, Maa Kali. As we gear up to celebrate the festivals in our own way, in this article, we bring you the difference between Diwali and Kali Puja, its significance, rituals and more. Simple Traditional Rangoli Patterns to Beautify Your Homes This Festive Season.

What is the Difference Between Diwali and Kali Puja?

Diwali is celebrated by majority of the nation, while Kali Puja festival is restricted with some parts only including Assam, West Bengali and Odisha. The main difference is that of deity. For the rest of Hindus in India, Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped on the day of Diwali, but for people in the Eastern parts of the country, Goddess Kali is worshipped with great pomp and show. From Deep-Cleaning of Kitchen, Decluttering, to Cleaning Your Jewellery, 8 Tips and Tricks to Make Your Diwali Ki Safai Easy.

Raja Krishnachandra, who was the king of Krishnanagar, Nadia in West Bengal, is believed to have started this Bengali puja of Mahakali in the 18th century. The tradition was then carried forward by his descendants and other wealthy zamindar families in Bengal. As per the Hindu mythology, Maa Kali is the first of the ten incarnations of Goddess Durga and is believed to destroy evil and egoism and fights for justice. Kali Puja is celebrated on the new moon night (Amavasya) in the month of Ashwina. Again, Diwali is celebrated to Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya by defeating Ravana and from a 14 year-long exile with his wife Sita and younger brother Laxman.

Hindus worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, to restore the balance of wealth and intelligence. Now that you know the difference between these two festivals, we hope you will enjoy this auspicious occasion, and observe both Diwali and Kali Puja, following all the necessary COVID-19 protocols.

