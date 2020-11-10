Diwali is celebrated with grand celebrations across the country. The festival of lights is celebrated by following various customs and rituals in different parts of the country. Diwali starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. Krishna Chaturdashi also known as Narak Chaturdashi aka Choti Diwali is celebrated as the first day of the festival. On many days, people worship Yamraj to avert death. Naraka Chaturdashi is also known as Roop Chaturdashi and Roop Chaudas in some parts of India. As Choti Diwali 2020 approaches, we bring to you wishes and HD Images to send on the occasion. It also includes Choti Diwali WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Instagram Stories, Wallpapers, Messages and SMS to send on the occasion. Diwali 2020 Greetings & HD Images: From Marathi to Bengali, Know How to Wish 'Happy Diwali' in Different Indian Languages.

People light clay lamps around the house in the evening. A total of 12 lamps are lit on this day. It is believed that by lighting an oil lamp for Yamraj, premature death can be averted. People take bath early in the morning and is believed that those who take the bath attain heaven. You can also share these Choti Diwali 2020 messages and greetings to celebrate the festival. Diwali Rangoli 2020 Designs and Photos: Beautiful 'Happy Diwali' Rangoli Patterns to Grace Your Homes On the Auspicious Festival (Watch Videos)

Choti Diwali Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Joy, Cheer, Mirth And Merriment Of This Divine Festival Surround You Forever. Happy Choti Diwali to You and Your Loved Ones.

Choti Diwali Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: May the Happiness That This Season Brings Brighten Your Life, and Hope the Year Brings You Luck And Fulfills All Your Dreams. Happy Choti Diwali 2020 to All.

Narak Chaturdashi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Happy Narak Chaturdashi Wishes

Happy Choti Diwali Wishes

GIF Greetings: Happy Diwali 2020

Choti Diwali 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Your Sorrows Burst Like Crackers, Your Happiness Be Like Sparkles, Your Dreams Soar Like Rockets And Let Your Life Be Enlightened by Lamp, Happy Chhoti Diwali and a Prosperous New Year Ahead.

Choti Diwali 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: May This Choti Diwali Be As Bright as Ever, May It Bring Joy, Health and Wealth to You, May the Festival of Lights Brighten Up Your Life Today and Forever. Happy Choti Diwali to All!

Choti Diwali 2020 Wishes in Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s the Day to Light Diyas and Sparklers, But It’s Also the Time to Stay Safe Have a Happy and Safe Choti Diwali!

