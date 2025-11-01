Mumbai, November 1: Multifaceted Shruti Haasan decided to turn her life, as she sees it, into a storybook this Halloween. The 'Salaar' actress took to social media and shared her beautiful illustrations with the netizens. Expressing herself, she penned on her IG, "This year for Halloween I’m a slayer of doubt and my own demons so I Made a little moving story book ,here’s my life as I see it in my (brain emoji) these days :) don’t give me free time cause I’ll sit around forever trying to make the hair black in AI typing out long elaborate prompts forever (Rolling on the floor laughing emoji) happy Halloween everyone stay weird stay spooky (sic). " Halloween 2025: Heidi Klum Transforms Into Evil Medusa for Halloween Costume (Watch Video).

Appreciating her, a netizen commented, "Only you could make spooky look this cute & geeky all at once...gr8 one though…Happy Halloween @shrutzhaasan mam. (sic)." Another one shared, "Shruti is really more apt to do lokah movie!!!" Several others wished Shruti a Happy Halloween in the comment section. On Monday, Shruti gave a sneak peek into her adorable bond with her actor father Kamal Haasan. Getting ready for her day, the 'Gabbar Is Back' actress called her dad to check if he was still sleeping. Halloween 2025: Alia-Deepika Turn Heads As Lara Croft and Lady Singham, Aryan Khan Channels ‘Brokeback Mountain’ Vibes at Halloween Bash (Watch Video).

Shruti Haasan Turns Her Life Into a Story Book This Halloween

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Taking to her IG, Shruti dropped a behind-the-scenes video that showed her getting her makeup done while joking around with her team. In the middle of all the laughter, she flaunts her witty side, saying, “Insert nahi, insult — this is where English comes to die,” leaving everyone laughing. Next, she picks up her phone to call her father, and asks him playfully “Hi Appa, you still sleeping?” Posting the update on social media, Shruti wrote, “I spend almost all of of my time with my girls, each of us hustling and building our lives everyday but we do it whilst being completely mental and enjoying every second of this crazy ride called life and work (sic).”

