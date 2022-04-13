Bohag Bihu also known as Rongali Bihu or Xaat Bihu is a popular harvest festival celebrated in Assam and Assamese communities all over the world. The festival is considered to be one of the biggest festivals celebrated in Assam and both Bihu marks the end of the harvest season and signifies the beginning of Bohag in the Assamese calendar which traditionally is observed on the changing of the seasonal cycles. This year Bohag Bihu 2022 will be celebrated on April 14 and will end on April 16. Here's a collection of Bohag Bihu 2022 wishes, Happy Bohag Bihu 2022 greetings, Happy Rongali Bihu 2022 messages, Happy Assamese New Year 2022 greetings, Bohag Bihu images, Bohag Bihu 2022 HD wallpapers, SMS, WhatsApp stickers and a lot more to celebrate the day. Bohag Bihu 2022 Date in Assam: When Is Rongali Bihu? Know History, Significance and Celebrations of Assamese New Year.

Bihu is the biggest festival celebrated in Assam and in three primary types- Bohag, Bhogali Bihu and Kongali Bihu. The festival brings joy and harmony to the lives of the people celebrating. We created some messages and wishes for you to pass on as Bihu greetings to friends and families. Bohag Bihu 2022 Food: 5 Easy Traditional Recipes To Make for Assamese New Year Celebrations.

Wishes For Bohag Bihu 2022

Bohag Bihu 2022 Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: May the Almighty Shower you with His Choicest Blessings on the Beautiful Day of Bohag Bihu 2022. A Very Happy New Year to You and Your Loved Ones.

Bohag Bihu 2022 Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Status Reads: The Bihu Has Come, Drums and Pipes are Being Played, New Leaves are Budding in the Trees, it Feels Like Bihu! Happy Bohag Bihu 2022

Bohag Bihu 2022 Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: Let Bihu Be Your Strength &Motivation for Whatever you Have to Face This Year! Let it Be a day to Celebrate All the Successes and Health.

Bohag Bihu 2022 Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: May the Festival of Bohag Bihu Bring Great Hope, Eagerness and Anticipation. Wishing You a Year of Joy, Satisfaction, Peace and prosperity. Happy Assamese new Year 2022.

Bohag Bihu 2022 Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Status Reads: Let Us Welcome New Beginnings of Rongali Bihu with open Arms. Let Us celebrate This Festival with High Spirits and Hopes! Wishing you a Happy Assamese New Year 2022.

How to Download Bohag Bihu 2022 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Bohag Bihu 2022 WhatsApp Stickers online from Play Store. HERE is the download link to get Bihu WhatsApp Stickers, greetings, GIFs and more.

Bohag Bihu brings with it the freshness of Spring and also the promise of a fresh start. The day is celebrated by seeking blessings from elders, performing traditional dances and offering prayers for a bountiful harvest.

