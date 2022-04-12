Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu or Xaat Bihu, is a widely celebrated harvest festival in Assam and consists of seven different phases. The festival also coincides with other spring and harvest festivals like Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu etc. It is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm amongst the people of Assam by following different traditions. Bohag Bihu traditionally marks the end of the harvest season in the area and also kicks off the beginning of Bohag in the Assamese Calendar. Signifying the different changing season cycles, Bihu is celebrated in three primary types- Bohag Bihu, Bhogali Bihu and Kongali Bihu. Bohag Bihu 2022 Date in Assam: When Is Rongali Bihu? Know History, Significance and Celebrations of Assamese New Year.

Food is a vital part of the celebrations of Bohag Bihu, and it consists of unique dishes. From masor tenga, a sour fish dish, to ghila pitha, a sweet deep-fried dish, let's look at easy recipes to make for Bohag Bihu 2022 celebrations.

5 Bohag Bihu 2022 Recipes

1. Masor Tenga

Masor tenga is a sour fish dish made for the occasion of Bihu. It is consumed very frequently in Assam but especially in the duration of Bihu. The dish is made by marinating fish in turmeric, and this dish is a speciality in Assam.

2. Ghila Pitha

Another dish famous in the Assamese cuisine is ghila pitha, a sweet deep-fried ball. This dish is specially made for Bohag Bihu and is one of the many sweet dishes offered at the feast.

3. Poka Mithoi

Poka Mithoi is a sweet dish made from rice flour and jaggery. It is a quick sweet offering made along with ghila pitha and tilpitha and is very commonly consumed during the celebrations of Bohag Bihu.

4. Tilpitha

A unique semi-sweet dish made in Assamese style from sesame seeds or til and is like long rolls or sticks. This dish is a traditional Bihu delicacy and is often made in Assamese households for separate occasions.

5. Gur Nariyal Laru or Ladoo

Gur Nariyal Laru is a kind of coconut ladoo made with jaggery and grated coconut and is fondly consumed by the people of Assam during Bihu celebrations. Coconut ladoos are also a part of other harvest festival celebrations.

These recipes are quick and easy to follow and are a great way to make your Bohag Bihu celebrations special. Bohag Bihu is a fun and vibrant festival with deeply rooted traditions and rituals, and it is the biggest festival celebrated in Assam.

