Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu, also called Xaat Bihu, marks the beginning of the harvest season and is celebrated all across Assam in seven different phases. The festival coincides with other spring festivals like Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Jur Sital, et cetera. It is considered the first day of the Hindu solar calendar and is celebrated widely among the farmer community of India. As the festival also marks Assamese New Year, let us learn more about Bohag Bihu 2022 date, significance, customs, traditions and celebrations. Mesha Sankranti 2022 in India: Date, Significance and Everything That You Need To Know About Hindu Solar New Year.

Bohag Bihu 2022 Date

Significant changes in the farming cycle are why Bihu is celebrated around three times a year. Bohag Bihu marks the celebration of the beginning of the spring season, and it usually falls on the second week of April. This year Bohag Bihu 2022 will begin on April 14 and end on April 16.

Significance of Bohag Bihu

Historically the festival signifies the time of harvest in the area. The festival marks the beginning of Bohag, or the Assamese Calendar. Signifying the different changing season cycles, Bihu is celebrated in three primary types- Bohag Bihu, Bhogali Bihu and Kongali Bihu.

Bohag Bihu Has Seven Different Pivotal Phases:

Raati Bihu: It occurs on the first night of the Chot month. This phase is carried out in the shade of an old tree or in an open area lit by torches. Chot Bihu is celebrated on the second day of the month of Chot Mah, this phase begins, and Bihu songs and dances commemorate the day.

The third phase is Goru Bihu, and this phase is linked to Assam's agricultural heritage and the importance of cattle. Manuh Bihu is the phase that marks the start of the Hindu calendar's Vaisakh month, and Manuh translates to the word elders. It involves the custom of requesting the blessings of elders.

Kutum Bihu is the second day of the Vaisakh month, and it is a tradition for people to visit their family and friends. The day is complete with a beautiful lunch or dinner. Mela Bihu is on the third day of Bihu, and cultural events and competitions are hosted. And finally, Chera Bihu, also known as Bohagi Bidai, is the fourth and last day of Rongali Bihu, with the celebration culminating with resolutions for the future.

Celebrations of Bohag Bihu

On the day of Bohag Bihu, people get up early and apply raw turmeric or Haldi and paste urad dal to cleanse off and then dress up in new clothes and visit family and friends. Men and women perform traditional Bihu dances.

The festival is celebrated with a lot of colour and enthusiasm, and young boys and girls don traditional attires to cherish the rich culture of Assam. Bihu Melas take place across cities and are filled with a lot of attractions and activities for the people to enjoy.

