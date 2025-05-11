Buddha Purnima 2025 falls on May 12. This annual commemoration celebrates the birth of the prince Siddhartha Gautama, who became the Gautama Buddha and founded Buddhism. Every year, the celebration of Buddha Purnima is marked with great fervor and enthusiasm in various parts of South Asia, where Buddhism is prevalent. Sharing Happy Buddha Purnima 2025 wishes and messages, Buddha Purnima 2025 greetings, Happy Buddha Purnima images and wallpapers is common practice on this day. Hence, we bring you Buddha Purnima 2025 images and Vesak HD wallpapers for free download online as you wish Happy Buddha Jayanti with these messages, quotes and greetings.

The celebration of Buddha Purnima is marked on the Purnima tithi in the month of Vaishakha. While the exact time and place of Gautam Buddha’s birth is unclear, most historians date his lifetime between 563-483 BC. The celebration of his birthday on Vaishakha Purnima has been widely accepted by historians across the world. Also known as Buddha’s Birthday or Buddha Jayanti, this celebration is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm across several countries including India, Nepal, Bhutan, Burma (Myanmar), Thailand, Tibet, Korea, Laos, Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

As we prepare to celebrate Buddha Purnima 2025, here are some Happy Buddha Purnima 2025 wishes and messages, Buddha Purnima 2025 greetings, Happy Buddha Purnima images and wallpapers that you can post online.

We hope that these wishes add to the celebration of Buddha Purnima 2025. It is a common practice to visit temples and important religious places on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Special meditation camps, chanting sessions and other programmes are also organised by devotees to celebrate this day. We hope that BUddha Purnima 2025 brings with it the love, light and happiness you deserve.

