Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti, is a deeply revered occasion in the Buddhist calendar. Celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Vaisakha (April–May), it marks the birth, enlightenment (nirvana), and death (parinirvana) of Gautama Buddha—all believed to have occurred on the same date. This day holds great spiritual significance, especially in countries like India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, and other parts of Southeast Asia. Buddha Purnima 2025 is on May 12. To celebrate the festival, share these Buddha Purnima 2025 greetings, Happy Vesak wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, HD images and wallpapers to honour Gautama Buddha on his birth anniversary. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Buddha Purnima is observed with great devotion by Buddhists, who participate in religious activities such as visiting temples, offering prayers, chanting scriptures, and engaging in meditation. Statues of the Buddha are bathed with scented water, adorned with flowers, and surrounded by the gentle glow of candles and lamps. Devotees observe a vegetarian diet and often engage in charitable acts like feeding the needy, donating clothes, and supporting animal welfare. As you observe Buddha Purnima 2025, share these Buddha Purnima 2025 greetings, Happy Vesak wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, HD images and wallpapers.

Buddha Purnima Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Peaceful and Blessed Buddha Purnima. May Lord Buddha’s Path of Wisdom and Compassion Guide Your Journey.

Buddha Purnima Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Buddha Purnima! May This Sacred Day Bring Light to Your Mind, Calm to Your Heart, and Joy to Your Soul.

Buddha Purnima Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Buddha Purnima, May the Teachings of the Enlightened One Inspire You To Live With Mindfulness and Grace.

Buddha Purnima Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Buddha Purnima Greetings to You and Your Family! May Your Life Be Filled With Peace, Love, and Harmony.

Buddha Purnima Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Heartfelt Wishes on Buddha Purnima. May You Be Guided by the Dhamma and Find Strength in Silence, Kindness, and Clarity.

Sacred sites like Bodh Gaya, Sarnath, and Kushinagar in India draw large crowds of pilgrims. In these places, spiritual discourses, Dhamma talks, and community feasts are organized to bring people together in peace and reflection. Many spend the day practicing the Five Precepts, which encourage moral living, kindness, and mindfulness. More than a religious celebration, Buddha Purnima is a global reminder of the values that can lead to personal and societal transformation. The teachings of the Buddha; centred on compassion, self-awareness, and the Middle Path, offer guidance in a world filled with suffering and distraction. On this auspicious day, individuals are encouraged to look inward, let go of negative emotions, and strive for inner peace and universal goodwill. Celebrating Buddha Purnima is ultimately a celebration of peace, wisdom, and the eternal journey toward enlightenment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2025 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).