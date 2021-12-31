The City of Toronto’s New Year’s Eve celebrations will be streamed online for the second year in a row due to COVID-19. The city officials said that the show consists of a lineup of pre-recorded performances from Toronto's music venues, followed by impressive fireworks viewable from anywhere with views of Lake Ontario on the Eve of New Year.

Toronto city officials are advising people to enjoy the celebration safely from home. This move is in response to curb the further spread of highly contagious COVID-19. New Year's Eve 2021 Fireworks at Sydney Opera House: Here's Where to Watch New Year 2022 Fireworks Display at Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Check it Out:

The livestream will be offered on the City of Toronto’s @culture_to YouTube channel at New Year’s Eve Livestream Concert & Fireworks beginning at 10:30 p.m. https://t.co/tcbpquJLnt — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) December 29, 2021

As per the reports, Toronto's New Year’s Eve 2021 Livestream Concert and Fireworks will be streamed online at the City of Toronto’s CultureTO YouTube page at 10:30 pm on December 31.

Here's Link to Watch New Year’s Eve 2021 Livestream Concert & Fireworks:

Toronto’s New Year’s Eve 2021 celebrations will be emceed by television personality Devo Brown from a closed studio set. While performance lineup has names like Andy Kim, Dwayne Gretzky, and Tamar Ilana, among many others.

