Sydney, December 31: The city of Sydney, famous for its fireworks to ring in the new year, sees great demand for the various vintage points that the city offers to the people to view the fantastic fireworks as crowds gather on new year's eve. However, this year the various vintage points have seen excess demand as the spots have been ticketed to avoid overcrowding given the surge in cases of Omicron down under and elsewhere. The Barangaroo Reserve, Beare Park, Bicentennial Park, Blues Point Reserve, Botanic Garden: Bridgeview, Botanic Garden: Foundation and Friends NYE Picnic, Botanic Garden: Harbour View and Botanic Garden: The Point are some of the best vantage points.

There's no cause for worry even if once cannot be physically present to witness the fireworks at the various vantage points in Sydney.

The Midnight Fireworks Will be Streamed Live by Sydney.com and Here's the Link Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)