Happy Certified Nurses Day, everyone! The medical professionals continue to risk their lives in order to save ours. Their work was significantly acknowledged during this ongoing pandemic, as frontline warriors. Their services are commendable, and we cannot thank them enough. However, there are different events that are dedicated to medical professionals, and March 19 is marked as Certified Nurses Day in the USA. It is the day when nurses celebrate their nursing certification. But worry not; you can participate in the day too by sharing some thoughtful and meaningful Certified Nurses Day 2021 wishes and HD images. These messages of gratitude, quotes, and greetings can be sent through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Signal, Telegram, and other apps to thank the nurses for their continuous services and support. Besides, the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers to celebrate the spirit of certified nurses. March 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events.

On Certified Nurses Day, organisations join together to honour the dedication of certified nurses. Nurses make so much difference in the lives of patients every day. They work incredibly hard to improve the patients’ conditions and dedicate themselves to the services to make the world a better and healthier place. Certified Nurses Day 2021 allows us to thank the professionals for taking care of us and helping us recover the many health conditions. So, without any further ado, download these Certified Nurses Day 2021 wishes, HD images, Thank You quotes, messages of gratitude, WhatsApp stickers and more to celebrate the day.

Certified Nurses Day 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Even Though Your Contribution Deserves To Be Celebrated Every Single Day, Allow Us To Show Our Gratitude Towards Your Service on This Special Occasion. Happy Certified Nurses Day!

Certified Nurses Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Nurses Day to All the Wonderful Nurses of the World! The Dedication You Show Towards Your Job Is Marvellous and Praiseworthy. Have a Nice Day!

Certified Nurses Day 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nurses Bear the True Spirit of Humanity. Happy Certified Nurses Day 2020 to All the Lovely and Powerful Souls!

Thank You Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You So Much for Bringing Hope Into This Hopeless World and Nursing the Infected Society With Your Love and Care. Happy Nurses Day!

Certified Nurses Day 2021 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“The Most Important Practical Lesson Than Can Be Given to Nurses Is To Teach Them What To Observe.” -Florence Nightingale

Certified Nurses Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Caring Is the Essence of Nursing.” -Jean Watson

Certified Nurses Day 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

“A Nurse Will Always Give Us Hope, an Angel With a Stethoscope.” -Carrie Latet

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

The facebook-owned app, WhatsApp, has come up with various stickers to make exchanging chats even more fun and relatable. But for every celebration, there are dedicated sticker images available for download on both iOS and Android applications. You can click HERE to download the latest WhatsApp stickers’ collection. We thank all the nurses around the world for their selfless services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2021 06:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).