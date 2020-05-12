On International Nurses Day 2020, Here's How to Thank a Nurse: Thank You Card Messages and Quotes Expressing Gratitude for All Health Workers

Happy Nurses Day 2020 (File Image)

Today marks the celebration of International Nurses Day 2020. This day marks the end of the Nurses Week, which is observed from May 6 to May 12, every year in the US. May 12 marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. This day is to raise awareness of all nurse contributions and commitments and acknowledge the vital role nurses play in society. It becomes even more significant at this point because the world braves a pandemic. Doctors, medical professional, health workers, nurses, paramedic staff are among the frontline warriors in this battle against COVID-19. If you are wondering how to thank nurses or messages to express gratitude, you have come to the right place. We have got you a collection of appreciation quotes and messages, which you can share on social sites to spread the word about this observance. Check out some of the best messages to say thank you to nurses and all medical workers. Happy National Nurses Week (US) 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, GIF Greetings, Appreciation Quotes to Send Health Workers on This Observance.

The Nurses Week is an opportunity to thank these medical workers for their hard work and service throughout the year. The week ends on May 12, which marks the birthday of Florence Nightingale who was the founder of modern nursing. As we celebrate this Nurses Week 2020, it seems even more significant to not only pass on messages but also share these quotes and greetings on social media. These are thank you greetings and appreciative quotes which can serve to boost their morale in times of these crises. Happy Nurses Week 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Send WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Messages, Quotes to Send on US National Nurses Day.

Message reads: Your passion for our patients’ health is appreciated every day. Thank you for all you do.

Message reads: Your compassion, optimism and kindness do not go unnoticed. We appreciate you!

Message reads: Because of you, we live in a happier, healthier world. Happy Nurses Week.

Message reads: Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Message reads: I’ll Never Underestimate the Power of a Nurse. You Have Been Amazing!

Message reads: Your Passion for Our Patients’ Health Is Appreciated Every Day. Thank You for All You Do. Happy Nurse Day 2020.

While the doctors do their treatment, it is the nurses who ensure the patients' needs. They look after the well-being and take care of them like family, offer support and hope about becoming better. Their support is important for any patient's recovery. We hope the above messages and quotes help you to convey your feelings to them for their constant service. Remember, we need to support them for all their constant support to every patient out there. LatestLY extends warm greetings and notes of gratitude to all such nurses who have given the best of their service.