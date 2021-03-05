March 2021 Festivals and International Events: After the month of love, i.e., February, we have officially entered March 2021, also popularly known as the month of festivals. With Mahashivratri, International Women’s Day, and Holi amongst other festivals lined up in March, the excitement to celebrate these festive events and international days is paramount. People celebrate these cultural occasions, regional events, state programmes, global events, etc. amidst grandeur festivities. If you are looking for the March 2021 festival calendar, to find the dates, and days of festivals that take place in this the 3rd month of March, then you are at the right place. Holi 2021 Dates, History and Significance: When Is Choti Holi, Holika Dahan & Braj Holi?
In the first week of March, the major events are World Wildlife Day (March 3), World Hearing Day (March 3), and National Safety Day (March 4). The grand events in the second week of March are International Yoga Festival (March 7-13), Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti (March 8), No Smoking Day (March 10). One of the biggest global events in March’s second week this year is International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8. Download the March 2021 festivals and international days calendar by clicking here. Mahashivratri 2021 Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat & Good Luck Rituals.
March 2021 Calendar: Festivals and International Days’ Dates, Schedule, and Timetable
|Festival
|Date
|Day
|World Civil Defence Day
|March 01
|Monday
|World Wildlife Day
|March 03
|Wednesday
|World Hearing Day
|March 03
|Wednesday
|National Safety Day
|March 04
|Thursday
|Yashoda Jayanti
|March 04
|Thursday
|Kalashtami
|March 05
|Friday
|International Yoga Festival
|March 7-13
|Sunday - Saturday
|Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
|March 08
|Monday
|International Women's Day
|March 08
|Monday
|Vijaya Ekadashi
|March 09
|Tuesday
|CISF Raising Day
|March 10
|Wednesday
|No Smoking Day
|March 10
|2nd Wednesday of March
|Maharshivratri
|March 11
|Thursday
|Angalamman Festival
|March 12
|Friday
|World Sleep Day
|March 13
|Saturday
|Pi Day
|March 14
|Sunday
|International Day of Action for Rivers
|March 14
|Sunday
|World Consumer Rights Day
|March 15
|Monday
|Ramkrishna Jayanti
|March 15
|Monday
|National Vaccination Day
|March 16
|Tuesday
|Vinayaka Chaturthi
|March 17
|Wednesday
|Vernal Equinox
|March 20
|Saturday
|International Day of Happiness
|March 20
|Saturday
|French Language Day
|March 20
|Saturday
|World Sparrow Day
|March 20
|Saturday
|World Oral Health Day
|March 20
|Saturday
|Parsi New Year
|March 20
|Saturday
|International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination
|March 21
|Sunday
|World Poetry Day
|March 21
|Sunday
|International Day of Nowruz
|March 21
|Sunday
|World Down Syndrome Day
|March 21
|Sunday
|International Day of Forests
|March 21
|Sunday
|Shigmotsav
|March 21
|Sunday
|World Water Day
|March 22
|Monday
|World Meteorological Day
|March 23
|Tuesday
|Shaheed Diwas
|March 23
|Tuesday
|World Tuberculosis Day
|March 24
|Wednesday
|International Day for the Right to the Truth concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims
|March 24
|Wednesday
|International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade
|March 25
|Thursday
|International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members
|March 25
|Thursday
|World Theatre Day
|March 27
|Saturday
|Chhoti Holi
|March 28
|Sunday
|Holika Dahan
|March 28
|Sunday
|Holi
|March 29
|Monday
|Bhai Dooj
|March 30
|Tuesday
|Shivaji Jayanti
|March 31
|Wednesday
There are several international events such as World Wildlife Day, International Day of Action for Rivers, World Poetry Day, World Water Day, World Down Syndrome Day, World Tuberculosis Day, World Theatre Day which is observed under the tutelage of the United Nations (UN). Holi 2021 is one of the most important festivals that people are looking forward to celebrating this season. To know more about the traditions, rituals of these festivals, stay tuned to LatestLY.
