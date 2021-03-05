March 2021 Festivals and International Events: After the month of love, i.e., February, we have officially entered March 2021, also popularly known as the month of festivals. With Mahashivratri, International Women’s Day, and Holi amongst other festivals lined up in March, the excitement to celebrate these festive events and international days is paramount. People celebrate these cultural occasions, regional events, state programmes, global events, etc. amidst grandeur festivities. If you are looking for the March 2021 festival calendar, to find the dates, and days of festivals that take place in this the 3rd month of March, then you are at the right place. Holi 2021 Dates, History and Significance: When Is Choti Holi, Holika Dahan & Braj Holi?

In the first week of March, the major events are World Wildlife Day (March 3), World Hearing Day (March 3), and National Safety Day (March 4). The grand events in the second week of March are International Yoga Festival (March 7-13), Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti (March 8), No Smoking Day (March 10). One of the biggest global events in March’s second week this year is International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8. Download the March 2021 festivals and international days calendar by clicking here. Mahashivratri 2021 Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat & Good Luck Rituals.

March 2021 Calendar: Festivals and International Days’ Dates, Schedule, and Timetable

Festival Date Day
World Civil Defence Day March 01 Monday
World Wildlife Day March 03 Wednesday
World Hearing Day March 03 Wednesday
National Safety Day March 04 Thursday
Yashoda Jayanti March 04 Thursday
Kalashtami March 05 Friday
International Yoga Festival March 7-13 Sunday - Saturday
Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti March 08 Monday
International Women's Day March 08 Monday
Vijaya Ekadashi March 09 Tuesday
CISF Raising Day March 10 Wednesday
No Smoking Day March 10 2nd Wednesday of March
Maharshivratri March 11 Thursday
Angalamman Festival March 12 Friday
World Sleep Day March 13 Saturday
Pi Day March 14 Sunday
International Day of Action for Rivers March 14 Sunday
World Consumer Rights Day March 15 Monday
Ramkrishna Jayanti March 15 Monday
National Vaccination Day March 16 Tuesday
Vinayaka Chaturthi March 17 Wednesday
Vernal Equinox March 20 Saturday
International Day of Happiness March 20 Saturday
French Language Day March 20 Saturday
World Sparrow Day March 20 Saturday
World Oral Health Day March 20 Saturday
Parsi New Year March 20 Saturday
International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination March 21 Sunday
World Poetry Day March 21 Sunday
International Day of Nowruz March 21 Sunday
World Down Syndrome Day March 21 Sunday
International Day of Forests March 21 Sunday
Shigmotsav March 21 Sunday
World Water Day March 22 Monday
World Meteorological Day March 23 Tuesday
Shaheed Diwas March 23 Tuesday
World Tuberculosis Day March 24 Wednesday
International Day for the Right to the Truth concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims March 24 Wednesday
International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade March 25 Thursday
International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members March 25 Thursday
World Theatre Day March 27 Saturday
Chhoti Holi March 28 Sunday
Holika Dahan March 28 Sunday
Holi March 29 Monday
Bhai Dooj March 30 Tuesday
Shivaji Jayanti March 31 Wednesday

There are several international events such as World Wildlife Day, International Day of Action for Rivers, World Poetry Day, World Water Day, World Down Syndrome Day, World Tuberculosis Day, World Theatre Day which is observed under the tutelage of the United Nations (UN). Holi 2021 is one of the most important festivals that people are looking forward to celebrating this season. To know more about the traditions, rituals of these festivals, stay tuned to LatestLY.

