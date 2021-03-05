March 2021 Festivals and International Events: After the month of love, i.e., February, we have officially entered March 2021, also popularly known as the month of festivals. With Mahashivratri, International Women’s Day, and Holi amongst other festivals lined up in March, the excitement to celebrate these festive events and international days is paramount. People celebrate these cultural occasions, regional events, state programmes, global events, etc. amidst grandeur festivities. If you are looking for the March 2021 festival calendar, to find the dates, and days of festivals that take place in this the 3rd month of March, then you are at the right place. Holi 2021 Dates, History and Significance: When Is Choti Holi, Holika Dahan & Braj Holi?

In the first week of March, the major events are World Wildlife Day (March 3), World Hearing Day (March 3), and National Safety Day (March 4). The grand events in the second week of March are International Yoga Festival (March 7-13), Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti (March 8), No Smoking Day (March 10). One of the biggest global events in March’s second week this year is International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8. Download the March 2021 festivals and international days calendar by clicking here. Mahashivratri 2021 Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat & Good Luck Rituals.

March 2021 Calendar: Festivals and International Days’ Dates, Schedule, and Timetable

Festival Date Day World Civil Defence Day March 01 Monday World Wildlife Day March 03 Wednesday World Hearing Day March 03 Wednesday National Safety Day March 04 Thursday Yashoda Jayanti March 04 Thursday Kalashtami March 05 Friday International Yoga Festival March 7-13 Sunday - Saturday Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti March 08 Monday International Women's Day March 08 Monday Vijaya Ekadashi March 09 Tuesday CISF Raising Day March 10 Wednesday No Smoking Day March 10 2nd Wednesday of March Maharshivratri March 11 Thursday Angalamman Festival March 12 Friday World Sleep Day March 13 Saturday Pi Day March 14 Sunday International Day of Action for Rivers March 14 Sunday World Consumer Rights Day March 15 Monday Ramkrishna Jayanti March 15 Monday National Vaccination Day March 16 Tuesday Vinayaka Chaturthi March 17 Wednesday Vernal Equinox March 20 Saturday International Day of Happiness March 20 Saturday French Language Day March 20 Saturday World Sparrow Day March 20 Saturday World Oral Health Day March 20 Saturday Parsi New Year March 20 Saturday International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination March 21 Sunday World Poetry Day March 21 Sunday International Day of Nowruz March 21 Sunday World Down Syndrome Day March 21 Sunday International Day of Forests March 21 Sunday Shigmotsav March 21 Sunday World Water Day March 22 Monday World Meteorological Day March 23 Tuesday Shaheed Diwas March 23 Tuesday World Tuberculosis Day March 24 Wednesday International Day for the Right to the Truth concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims March 24 Wednesday International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade March 25 Thursday International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members March 25 Thursday World Theatre Day March 27 Saturday Chhoti Holi March 28 Sunday Holika Dahan March 28 Sunday Holi March 29 Monday Bhai Dooj March 30 Tuesday Shivaji Jayanti March 31 Wednesday

There are several international events such as World Wildlife Day, International Day of Action for Rivers, World Poetry Day, World Water Day, World Down Syndrome Day, World Tuberculosis Day, World Theatre Day which is observed under the tutelage of the United Nations (UN). Holi 2021 is one of the most important festivals that people are looking forward to celebrating this season. To know more about the traditions, rituals of these festivals, stay tuned to LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2021 10:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).