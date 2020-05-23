Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 Wishes in Urdu & Eid Mubarak HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Shayari, GIF Greetings, Facebook Quotes, SMS and Messages to Send After Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting

Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Wish Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 in Urdu and Eid Mubarak to family and friends with these lovely Chand Raat Mubarak HD images, wallpapers, greetings, Shayari in Urdu, and so much more. After the holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan Muslims will celebrate the festival of Eid known as Eid al-Fitr or Eid ul Fitr. In India, Eid al-Fitr 2020 will be either observed on May 24 or May 25, depending on the lunar observations. The Islamic calendar is based on the moon and usually comprises of 29 or 30 days. The Ramzan 2020 began on April 25 in India, so if it lasts 29 days Eid al-Fitr 2020 will be celebrated on May 24, otherwise May 25 depending on the moon sighting. After fasting for one month during the day time between dawn and dusk, Muslims end the holy month of Ramzan with Eid festival. On Eid al-Fitr, Muslims visit their love ones. With restrictions in place due to coronavirus crisis, people will wish Eid Mubarak to their relatives and friends over the phone. People will also wish Eid Mubarak to their near and dear ones through WhatsApp messages, and social media posts like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We bring you a collection of Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 HD images, Happy Chand Raat 2020 greetings, Eid Mubarak wishes in Urdu, Chand Raat Mubarak Ho WhatsApp Stickers, Chand Raat Mubarak Ho messages and Shayari and so much for free download online. Chand Raat Mubarak Ho Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Eid al-Fitr 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Eid al-Fitr marks the first day of new Islamic month Shawwal, which is the tenth month as per the Islamic calendar. Muslims offer special Eid Namaz (prayers) and donate Zakat al-Fitr, a charity for the poor. Meanwhile, if you are looking for new 2020 Eid Mubarak messages to send to your family, relatives and friends over WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook and other social media channels, then scroll down for Eid al-Fitr wishes.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chand Sa Roshan Ho Ramzan Aapka, Ibadat Sa Bhara Ho Roza Apka, Har Namaaz Ho Kabul Apko, Yeh Hai Allah Se Dua Hamari, Mubarak Ho Chand Raat Apko.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tu Meri Duaon Mai Shamil Hai, Jiss Tarha Phoolon Main Hoti Hai Khushbu, Jiss Tarha ALLAH Tumhari Zindagi Main. Chand Raat Mubarak.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chand Ki Pehli Dastak Pe, Chand Mubarak Kehte Hai, Sabse Pehle Hum Aapko, Chand Raat Mubarak Kehte Hai.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aye “Chand” Jab Woh Teri Taraf Dekha To Unhain Kuch Yaad Dila Dena, Mudhar Se Kuch Geet Sunaana Aur Kehna Tumhe Koi Yaad Karta Hai, Teri Arzoo, Teri Umeed Karta Hai Koi Aaj Bhi Tumhain Dekh Kar Eid Karta Hai! Chand Raat Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dekhiye Chand Raat Aayi Hai, Sath Khushiyan Hazar Layi Hai, Tum Chale Aao Ek Lamhe Ko, Hum Bhi Mane Ki Eid Aayi Hai.

How to Download Chand Raat Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Chand Raat Mubarak Ho as well as Eid Mubarak 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store. There are several apps providing lovely stickers for the messaging app. Here is the download link.

Eid al-Fitr is termed as the "festival of breaking of the fast", also called Feast of Breaking the Fast. On this day, special dishes are prepared in Muslim households apart from it sweet dishes are made as well. Gifts, also known as Eidi, is given to children and to poor as well.