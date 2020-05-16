Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Eid Facebook Messages and GIF Greetings to Send Ahead of Eid al-Fitr

Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 advance messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Muslims around the world are observing the holy month of Ramadan. The auspicious occasion sees them observing strict fasts from dusk to dawn abstaining from food and water for the entire month. They break their fasts in the evening with iftaar. The end of the fasting period is marked with grand celebrations of Eid al-Fitr. Preceding the Eid celebrations, Muslims await Chand Raat, which is the sighting of the beautiful Shawwal moon. After the moon is spotted, the date of Eid al-Fitr is fixed. This year, the tentative date of Eid 2020 in the Indian subcontinent is April 23 or 24. Ahead of this auspicious festive celebrations, we have got you a collection of Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 messages and wishes. Muslims look for these greetings to exchange happiness about the celebrations of Eid. We have thus got you, Chand Raat Mubarak, in advance greetings and images for free download. Eid 2020 and Moon Sighting Date in India: When Will Ramzan End and Eid al-Fitr be Celebrated? Which Day is Chand Raat?

Eid al-Fitr is called ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast.’ It is on the first day of Shawwal month, which takes place after spotting of the moon. Thus Chand Raat also holds special significance for every Muslim. This year the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr will be different because of the Coronavirus lockdown. But one can always send out their good wishes and messages to convey their greetings and happiness. People search for Chand Raat Mubarak images, messages, pics, GIFs and WhatsApp stickers. While the festive observance is still about a week away, we give some greetings for free in advance. Check out our beautiful collection of Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 in advance for free download online. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: From Prayers at Home to Preparing Traditional Recipes, 5 Ways You Can Celebrate the Festival.

Message reads: Chand Raat Mubarak in Advance to you and your family members!

Message reads: Raat Ko Naya Chand Mubarak Chand Ko Chandni Mubarak, Falak Ko Sitare Mubarak, Sitaron Ko Bulandi Mubarak, Aur Aap Ko Hamari Taraf Se Chand Raat Mubarak.

Message reads: Chand Raat Mubarak to you and your family. May Allah bless you more in this night and always. (Ameen) Eid Mubarak!

Message reads: Happy Chand Raat From Us to You! May Allah Bless Us All!

Message reads: Happy Chand Raat 2020 in Advance

